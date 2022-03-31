Every Dragon Ball Universe's strongest fighter, ranked

The Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super had eight universes take part, with varying levels of strength and power showcased. It wasn't just Universe 7 that dominated the competition.

With fighters ranging from the formidable Kefla that took Goku for a ride to the immovable object Jiren, every one of these eight universes had something to showcase and someone to target.

With that in mind, here are the strongest universal fighters from each Dragon Ball universe ranked according to their power.

Note: This list concerns the Tournament of Power and, as such, is only focused on the contestants in the Tournament. No gods of destruction, no Angels, and no Dragon Ball Heroes content.

Note 2: This list will contain massive spoilers for the Tournament of Power and its conclusion in particular. It is also only the author's opinion.

The 8 most powerful fighters in Dragon Ball's universes

8) Trio of Danger (Universe 9)

All three of the lupine brothers of Universe 9 get the lowest spot on the list. Why? Because they were already shown and their strength already known from the Zeno Expo, they were also the first universe to officially be eliminated from the tournament.

That being said, they were also super quick and each had their own unique ability: energy absorption, poison, and speed. The problem is that they had to resort to a team attack and were eliminated by Goku and Vegeta combined. They did pressure Goku, but the Trio of Danger got too overconfident and lost cohesion.

7) Obni (Universe 10)

Obni was a unique Universe 10 fighter who mainly uses feints and speed to attack. The fast fighter was able to match base with Gohan and keep up with his ultimate form, not something easily done. Seeing as Gohan was only a moment or two faster than Obni, Obni couldn't be beaten at speed.

Gohan beat Obni with cleverness, allowing himself to be hit in order to finally counter and pin down the fast fighter's movements. It was a risky move, but it paid off as Gohan eliminated the last of the Universe 10 team combatants with a powerful Kamehameha.

6) Damon (Universe 4)

Why this small opponent and not Ganos, who almost eliminated longtime Dragon Ball mentor Master Roshi and had the ability to get stronger every minute. Well, Ganos did not eliminate Master Roshi. Damon did eliminate Piccolo, and nearly Android 17, were it not for Goku. He was also the last of Universe 4 to be eliminated.

This bug-like alien had a unique advantage in that he was tiny and hard to hit. His size belied his strength, and he was able to eliminate Piccolo and pressure Goku and Android 17. Damon got his spot for creativity and strength, as Goku's team had to enclose him in an Android Barrier to finally eliminate him.

5) Ribrianne (Universe 2)

Much as Dragon Ball fans dislike her, Ribrianne is a very tough fighter. When not transformed, she kept up with the mechanized warrior Narirama and Android 17. When transformed, she was able to pressure Super Saiyan Vegeta and eliminate Dyrasem from Universe 10. Although it was an accident, it still counts.

She was also able to keep up with Goku (even when Blue form knocked her away) and pressured Android 17 considerably. She would have eliminated him were it not for Android 18. She had 18 trapped in a bubble and was using her giant form to try to push her off, but was ultimately defeated by 18 due to her love for Krillin.

4) Kefla (Universe 6)

The first fusion on this list is not just for being the first female Saiyan fusion in Dragon Ball but also for fighting Goku evenly. Kale was strong enough to throw out two fighters, and Caulifla had plenty of strategy to move where needed. Fused, Kefla utterly dominated and pushed Goku to his limits.

Kefla was strong enough to pressure Goku into leaving Super Saiyan Blue, kept up with Super Saiyan God, and had the potential to destroy the ring itself with her final attack. She had enough power to cause Jiren to twitch. She was no match for Ultra Instinct, where Goku easily eliminated her.

3) Agnilasa (Universe 3)

This monster fusion of an android required the skills of all the remaining Universe 7 members to take down. Agnilasa was able to track everyone with ease (sans Super Saiyan God Goku or Final Form Frieza) and ultimately beating them all down. Frieza had to get himself involved, which irked him to no end!

This horrifying fusion of an android then assumed it could destroy the entire arena and leave only itself remaining. So it charged a large ball of energy and unleashed it upon the group, eliminating Android 18 who sacrificed herself for 17. It grew exponentially more powerful and was only taken down when 17 hit it's power core.

2) Goku (Universe 7)

By the time of the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball lead character Goku unlocked Super Saiyan Blue. During the Tournament, he began racking up eliminations alongside Vegeta due to this power and went one-on-one with foes such as as Kefla, Jiren, and Ribrianne, and even needed help at times.

Goku went above and beyond his limits and hit Ultra Instinct mode, battling Jiren with it. He eliminated Kefla with it while being exhausted and batted Ribrianne aside, but needed help as stated prior with Jiren and Agnilasa. In the end, it had to be a team effort with Frieza to eliminate the strongest warrior in the tournament.

1) Jiren (Universe 11)

Jiren of Universe 11 is an awesome powerhouse of a Dragon Ball character. Though he may have spent the majority of Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power's runtime meditating, Jiren eliminated Hit by overpowering Hit's Time Skip technique, Vegeta via a punch. It required the combined efforts of Frieza, Goku, and 17 to elimante him.

The combination part cannot be overstated. Frieza had to personally get involved and got stomped. Goku tried Ultra Instinct and got clobbered. Vegeta tried his luck to no avail. It was only via angering Goku that Jiren's immovable strength finally cracked and the the mightiest warrior finally faced defeat.

Edited by Somava Das