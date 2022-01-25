5 Dragon Ball characters with unlikeable personalities & 5 that fans adore

Dragon Ball has featured a wide array of characters since 1984. The Dragon Ball fanbase is exceptionally verbal and has often reacted to the personalities of these characters. Some characters are loved by the community, while others do nothing but annoy the fans.

This article will list five widely disliked characters and five characters that fans of the series cherish.

5 Dragon Ball characters that the fanbase hates

1) Babadi

Babadi (Image via Toei Animation)

The wicked sorcerer and self-absorbed villain filled Dragon Ball Z fans with disgust. Babadi was willing to go to any and all ends to fulfill his own goals. He believed that he could enslave Buu to do his dirty work for him. Babadi is physically weak and therefore relies on immoral techniques and strategies to get things done.

Daryl Sering @DSering212 If you ever call yourself ugly, just remember that it can't get any worst that looking like Babadi from Dragon Ball Z #FuglyAf If you ever call yourself ugly, just remember that it can't get any worst that looking like Babadi from Dragon Ball Z #FuglyAf https://t.co/bfvzfFazb8

2) Adult Gohan

Gohan going to High School (Image via Toei Animation)

As a child, Gohan seemed to be brimming with potential. Dragon Ball fans were excited by the potential evolution of Goku's first son. After the Cell Games arc, Gohan's progression came screeching to a halt. His desire for knowledge overshadowed his training.

While it is an admirable goal to become a scholar, Dragon Ball fans don't tune in to watch study sessions. Gohan's drop-off in strength progression was a huge disappointment. His whiny attitude and lack of self-confidence only add insult to injury. Not to mention, the Great Saiyaman was just awful.

Shayne Smith @Shaydozer @yedoye_ Ok I’m with you but where we at on my boy The Great Saiyaman? @yedoye_ Ok I’m with you but where we at on my boy The Great Saiyaman? https://t.co/2PWVyFYt05

3) Hercule (Mr. Satan)

Hercule/Mr. Satan (Image via Toei Animation)

The ultimate poser, Hercule, took credit for defeating Cell and became world-famous. While it is true that he's a competent martial artist, Hercule is always exaggerating about his skillset. He values his image and world fame over almost everything else.

Knowing how hard the Z Fighters worked in order to defeat Cell, fans just can't get behind the spineless man who wrongfully took credit for the villain's defeat.

4) Yamcha

Yamcha's death (Image via Toei Animation)

Perhaps the most memed character from the series, Yamcha lost all credibility after being taken out by one of the Saibamen. Yamcha was a respectable fighter during the adventures of young Goku.

One of the series' many casualties of power scaling, Yamcha totally fell off after the battle with the Saiyans. To make matters worse, Yamcha had Bulma whisked away from him by Vegeta.

5) Ribrianne

stef @sbelvilus12 Ribrianne so annoying Ribrianne so annoying https://t.co/VG7muP1bb2

Dragon Ball fans absolutely hate Ribrianne. They can't seem to understand why she was ever featured so much. There were more interesting characters deserving of screen time, and fans felt Ribiranne took up too much of it. Not only does she have one of the most obnoxious transformations possible, but her character feels hollow.

5 Dragon Ball characters that the fanbase loves

1) Future Trunks

Rossano Smith @_Smithsonia Day 23: Favorite attack someone used in an anime.

Burning Attack.

Trunks has always been the G.O.A.T. Dragon Ball character. Day 23: Favorite attack someone used in an anime. Burning Attack. Trunks has always been the G.O.A.T. Dragon Ball character. https://t.co/7UOdgXpTKK

Future Trunks made quite an impression with his first appearance. Slaying Mecha Frieza and King Cold in a split second was an incredible feat given how formidable Frieza was on Namek.

This hero boasts some of the only swordplay we've ever seen in the series, as well as his famous Burning Attack. Additionally, Future Trunks is cool, calm, and collected.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta powering up (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta is one of the only characters to keep up with Goku's nonstop evolution. His Saiyan blood and fighting spirit helped him maintain relevance in the series.

Vegeta's transformation from villain to anti-hero allowed fans to root for him against enemies such as Cell, Buu, and Jiren. Vegeta's fiery passion for battle riles up fans of Dragon Ball and beyond.

3) Krillin

Krillin (Image via Toei Animation)

Krillin is one of Goku's oldest friends, and therefore, one of the oldest characters in Dragon Ball. The two trained together in their youth. Despite being often outclassed, Krillin maintains his composure in battle. His clutch efforts in the gritty battle against Nappa and Vegeta kept Krillin's reputation intact.

On top of everything else, fans just appreciate a smaller character who is so ripped. There's something awesome about watching an undersized fighter kick butt.

4) Master Roshi

Master Roshi (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi took in Goku and Krillin as his pupils and helped them achieve new levels of strength. This hilarious Dragon Ball character provided some of the best comic relief early in the series, and surprised fans on occasion by showing that even in his old age, he's still a force to be reckoned with.

5) Piccolo

Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Originally a villain in Dragon Ball, this mighty Namekian joined forces with Goku and moved past his evil intentions. Piccolo is regarded as one of the coolest-looking characters in the series. His cold and pragmatic demeanor gives him an appropriate edge. Not to mention his fighting style and Special Beam Cannon left fans in awe.

Unfortunately, Piccolo has become less useful over time as Goku takes on increasingly powerful enemies. However, his personality and awesome moves will always hold significance for fans who have followed the story from the beginning.

