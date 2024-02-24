The original Dragon Ball ending just might be the only perfect one in manga

Dragon Ball is an interesting anime and manga series because it has several endings. In the industry, it is safe to say that this is a very unique position. The franchise had an original ending in the manga penned by author Akira Toriyama, an anime had one with GT, and now there is a chance for a new ending with Super.

There is a very good chance that the Dragon Ball ending is going to change from the original canon, and that has been a divisive decision among the fandom. However, there is a strong argument to be made that the manga's original ending was the strongest in the franchise and a fitting conclusion to Goku's journey and Toriyama's vision throughout the series.

Explaining why the original Dragon Ball ending is probably the best in the franchise

The original Dragon Ball ending had a time skip after the Buu Saga, with the cast growing up and going to a new Tenkaichi Budokai. The ending shows characters like Gohan, Trunks, and Goten growing older and Pan being introduced as Goku's granddaughter, while Uub, the reincarnation of Kid Buu, is presented, with the protagonist deciding to train him.

While the GT ending is often revered as the best conclusion for the franchise, it is difficult to disagree with the direction Akira Toriyama took in the manga. The mangaka gave the series an open ending, focusing on Goku's quest for another great battle and adventure while the rest of the cast has grown up and has enjoyed years of peace.

Dragon Ball is also a series that was lighthearted during the bulk of the story, which makes the ending all the more logical. GT had a very emotional conclusion, but there was an element of sadness since Goku had to sacrifice himself while Toriyama's vision celebrated the story's passion for adventure and the protagonist's endless desire for improvement.

Goku's themes throughout the series

There is no denying that Goku is a character who can be very divisive to a lot of people in the anime community from a writing standpoint. Some fans believe that he is an extremely simplistic character who doesn't have much substance and that he is only obsessed with fighting, with some critics even arguing that he is a terrible father as well.

While it is true that Goku is not the most complex of characters, his arc throughout the series, at least when it comes to the original manga, is quite clear. He is someone who always strives to better himself, and his positive presence oftentimes leads to him redeeming a lot of his enemies, with the likes of Vegeta and Piccolo being the two most prominent examples.

Furthermore, his relationship with his son Gohan has been very positive, even with the claims of him being a bad father.

Most of Goku's decisions as a family fan can be understood when looking at them from a neutral perspective, and it is hard to disagree with many of them, especially the one he took at the end of the Cell saga by accepting that it was his time to die and that he tends to attract villains in the series.

Final thoughts

There is an argument to be made that the original Dragon Ball ending of the manga was the best possible conclusion for the series. It was an open and positive ending, which fit with the manga's story and tone and also fit with Goku's characterization and motivation.