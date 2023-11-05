Goku has always been an idiot (& the Dragon Ball Super manga didn't start it)

The Dragon Ball Super manga gets its fair share of flak because of its uneven quality and some writing decisions, including Goku's characterization. A lot of people have mentioned that Goku has been made to look way dumber in recent manga and anime, with some fans arguing that is a massive difference from who he was.

While it is true that the Dragon Ball Super manga has had some questionable moments and creative decisions, it has to be said that Goku's characterization is not really one of them. This is a side of the series' protagonist that was always there, and the new series only placed greater emphasis on that.

The Dragon Ball Super manga didn't make Goku any dumber than he already was

It has become fashionable for a lot of people to complain about a lot of things regarding the Dragon Ball Super manga, and while several criticisms are more than warranted, Goku's characterization is one of the most debatable. Mostly because what a lot of fans have complained about about the character in Super was already there during the series' most iconic era.

Goku was always excited with the idea of fighting stronger enemies and was always very dumb, which was often used for comedic purposes on Dragon Ball Z. Perhaps what annoys a lot of people is that Z was a much more serious affair, which highlighted that side of Goku's personality, while Super has a lot more space for comedic and lighthearted elements.

This has been a running theme across the series, and it is also heavily rooted in the original manga's early days. The first stories in the Dragon Ball manga were a lot more comedy-focused, and this showed a lot of Goku being an idiot or not understanding social cues. The Dragon Ball Super manga wasn't doing anything that the series hadn't done before.

The nature of the new manga

This has always had a mountain to climb regarding the fandom, especially considering the tremendous legacy of the original Dragon Ball series. A lot of fans have struggled to connect with the Super manga, with a lot of people arguing that the quality is lacking and the characterization is off.

In many ways, it is a much more lighthearted affair than compared to what came before, barring the Goku Black arc, which definitely had a much more serious and darker tone. However, the bulk of the Super manga has a different tone from what was seen in Z, which was a lot more serious and dramatic.

It's worth pointing out that the tone of this series is what author Akira Toriyama wanted, and he is, at his heart, a gag manga author, which is where he came from. It's only natural that some of his comedic and lighthearted elements would come back to the franchise, even if the execution hasn't been the greatest. However, it's worth pointing out that this is what the author wanted to do with the series.

Final thoughts

The Dragon Ball Super manga has had some major missteps over the years, but Goku's characterization is not one of them. He has been serious when the situation required it and has been a bit more lighthearted because of the overall tone of the manga.

