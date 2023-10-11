Dragon Ball: Can Ultra Instinct Goku beat Sukuna?

One of the most common online interactions in the Dragon Ball fandom is the act of powerscaling. Putting it as simply as possible, powerscaling refers to the act of comparing and contrasting the strengths of two anime characters, either within the same series or from two different ones.

The Dragon Ball powerscaling community has recently taken a great interest in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna, especially after the impressive strength he has shown in recent issues. With an impressive win over Satoru Gojo and a more decisive one over a post-Cursed Technique Hajime Kashimo, Sukuna has now earned himself a priority spot in the powerscaling community.

Interestingly, however, fans are choosing to put him up against Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku rather than some of the franchise’s more prominent fighters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku likely loses to Sukuna thanks to Mahoraga’s “blueprint” and its impact

Can Ultra Instinct Goku beat Sukuna? Explored

Before diving into Sukuna’s techniques, it’s important to revisit the Ultra Instinct form and what it allows its user to do in the Dragon Ball canon.

Ultra Instinct is essentially the mastery of self-movement within martial arts, where a fight lets each and every body part think, act, and react on its own for maximum speed and efficiency. Since the fighter no longer has to think before executing an action, they can do it much quicker.

In other words, Ultra Instinct simply allows its user to fight at a much higher level than they otherwise would be able to in terms of speed, perception, and other key aspects of martial arts. What Ultra Instinct does not grant its user, however, is any sort of reality-warping or bending abilities. In fact, very few abilities of such caliber exist in Dragon Ball canon, and none are possessed by canon Goku.

Sukuna, meanwhile, most recently developed an attack that can target the world itself and do so near-instantaneously. This was thanks to the help of Mahoraga, who adapted to Gojo’s Limitless in such a way that allowed Sukuna to bypass it by targeting the world itself with his Dismantle Cursed Technique.

In other words, anything within the "world" that Sukuna targeted, including Gojo, was able to be hit by the Dismantle Cursed Technique.

Even if Sukuna didn’t walk into the battle with this adaptive “blueprint,” he could still adapt to Goku incredibly quickly due to the simplicity of his attacks in terms of mechanics.

Since Mahoraga would only need a few instances of said attacks to create a new “blueprint,” Sukuna just needs to survive for a short time, which shouldn’t be an issue considering how physically gifted he is in any body he inhabits.

With this in mind, it seems that Dragon Ball’s Ultra Instinct Goku would indeed lose to Sukuna. Essentially, the only window of victory for Goku would be if he can somehow defeat Sukuna and overcome his massive endurance and recovery skills before Mahoraga is able to adapt.

However, if Sukuna walks into the fight with Mahoraga’s blueprint for Gojo in his possession, the fight would be over almost instantaneously.

