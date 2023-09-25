What is Dragon Ball Magic? Everything known about the franchise's alleged next major anime (so far)

Dragon Ball Magic has become quite a phenomenon that has taken over the internet. With the Dragon Ball Exhibit coming to New York Comic Con 2023, fans have been anticipating the announcement of a new anime. However, weeks before the event, an anime leaker online revealed details of the alleged upcoming Dragon Ball Magic web anime.

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has released three canonical anime series to date. When fans began anticipating a second part of Dragon Ball Super anime, a rumor surrounding a Dragon Ball web anime surfaced online. However, no news surrounding it has come out, except for the recent leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and rumors online.

Announcements regarding the release of the alleged Dragon Ball Magic series can be expected next month

What is Dragon Ball Magic anime?

Dragon Ball Magic is a rumored web anime being released by the franchise. The information has been provided by two Dragon Ball anime leakers, @DBSHype and @SupaChronicles, on X.

According to the leak, Aya Komaki will be directing the series, while Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru will be the character designer. Meanwhile, animators like Shintani, Kubota, and Takahashi will also be participating in the new project.

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, the leak revealed that the animation would feature a "90s" art style that will be animated using modern techniques and some CG. That being said, one will have to wait until the Dragon Ball Exhibit takes place at New York Comic Con on October 12, 2023, when the same may get announced officially.

When can fans expect Dragon Ball Magic anime to be released?

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the leaks, fans can expect Dragon Ball Magic anime to be released in the first half of 2024. The web anime series will release 14 to 15 episodes, each of which will be about 30 to 40 minutes long.

Considering that the anime has been rumored to be a web series, it will not be airing on Fuji TV. Instead, the anime is being rumored to become exclusively available on Crunchyroll in most countries worldwide.

What will be the plot of Dragon Ball Magic anime?

Supreme Kai as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the leak, the web anime will be focusing on a story that takes place before the end of the Dragon Ball Z timeline. The story will see the Supreme Kai and Goku, both being turned into children by a demon. Thus, the duo will be going around the universe hunting down the demon to get their bodies back.

During their journey, they will travel to several planets and fight new enemies. Many new characters have been alleged to be introduced, out of which two characters will help the Supreme Kai and Goku. Besides, older characters will also make their appearances.

Pan, Goku, and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation)

Given the plot of the anime, many fans have already begun to compare the series to Dragon Ball GT. It was a non-canon sequel series that saw Goku being turned into a child with the Black Star Dragon Balls. Following that, Goku, Pan, and Trunks went on a universe-wide adventure to bring back the dragon balls.

Given the similar plot, fans believe that Toei Animation might have rehashed the plot for a new series. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait for an official announcement about the same.

