Crunchyroll unveils plans to stream 15 Dragon Ball anime films

Crunchyroll has unveiled its plan to add 15 movies from the Dragon Ball franchise to its streaming platform. It is set to add the movies in batches, with the first one of seven movies already available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise follows the story of a Saiyan named Goku, who's sent to Earth to take over it. However, his fate sees him grow up to become a good person, who aspires to fight strong fighters and thus trains to surpass his limits. However, his first priority is to save his family, friends, and the planet Earth from any danger that approaches it.

On Friday, June 23, Crunchyroll announced its decision to add 15 Dragon Ball movies to its catalog. These include all the movies from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, except for Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The movie collection is set to be released in three batches, with its first batch already added to the platform on June 22.

Lord Slug as seen in Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (Image via Toei Animation)

The first batch included:

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone

Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13!

The second batch with six movies is set to be dropped on June 29. They include:

Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Dragon Ball Z: Broly - Second Coming

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon

Broly as seen in Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan (Image via Toei Animation)

These 13 Dragon Ball Z movies are set to be made available with English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

The final batch, consisting of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to be dropped on July 6 on Crunchyroll. These films will be made available to stream with English, German, and French subtitles. The same will also be available in English, German, and French dub in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, German-speaking European countries, and French-speaking European countries.

