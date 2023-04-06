Toei reveals first look at the new Digimon Anime

On April 6, 2023, Toei Animation's official Twitter account uploaded a special teaser for the upcoming Digimon anime movie, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, which is set to release on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Japan. The film is a sequel to the movie, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct TV anime sequel to the previously released Digimon Adventure series. While the series featured a new set of main characters, it also had the previous series' characters, especially due to the relationship between Taichi Kamiya and Hikari Yagami.

Toei Animation shares a short teaser for the new Digimon anime movie

The short teaser shared by Toei Animation for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning reveals that the film's story is set in February 2012. This means the events of the story are set a little after the events featured in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime and the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime.

As per Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning's teaser, a new adventure has begun, as Rui Ōwada, a mysterious youth, declares how he is the first person in the world to ever partner with a Digimon and become a DigiDestined.

While his origin hasn't been revealed, the movie's character details reveal how he descended from Tokyo Tower. In addition, a Digimon named Ukkomon is set to be key to the plot.

The character visuals for the new Digimon anime movie (Image via Yumeta Company)

The Digimon anime's staff also revealed the character visuals for the film as all six characters from the second series were to show up in the movie in their 20-year-old selves.

As for the teaser video, it features the evolution song Brave Heart and Digimon Adventure 02 anime's original opening theme song Target ~Akai Shougeki~.

New and returning cast members for the movie

Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada (Image via Yumeta Company)

Megumi Ogata is set to voice the mysterious youth named Rui Ōwada. She has previously voiced Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis: Evangelion, Tier Harribel in Bleach, and Yuuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Meanwhile, Rie Kugimiya is set to voice a slippery marine-looking Digimon named Ukkomon. She has previously voiced Happy in Edens Zero, Chloé d'Apchier in Vanitas no Karte, and Kagura in Gintama.

Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon (Image via Yumeta Company)

The new Digimon anime movie also revealed the returning cast members, which are as follows:

Fukujurō Katayama as Daisuke Motomiya

Junko Noda as V-Mon

Arthur Lounsbery as Ken Ichijōji

Naozumi Takahashi as Wormmon

Ayaka Asai as Miyako Inoue

Kouichi Toochika as Hawkmon

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Iori Hida

Megumi Urawa as Armadimon

Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi

Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon

M.A.O as Hikari Yagami

Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon

