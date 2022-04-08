Toei Animation was reportedly a victim of ransomware attack in the third-party server hack incident back in March

Japan’s NHK network recently provided some clarification on the circumstances surrounding Toei Animation’s third-party server hack in early March. The animation juggernaut previously reported that its servers were hacked on March 6, yet didn’t expand on details at the time.

It seems that, through the NHK network, Toei Animation has provided some coverage on exactly what the nature of the attack was. According to the information revealed, it seems to be a ransomware attack, which essentially locks away a portion of data on a server until a ransom for it is paid.

Toei Animation ransomware attack makes sense in light of timing and the media impacted

More details on Toei Animation's ransomware attack on March 6

As discussed above, Toei Animation announced on March 11 that its servers were hacked by an unauthorized third party on March 6. The exact nature of the hack was not revealed at the time, but Japan’s NHK network recently announced it to be a ransomware attack.

A ransomware attack is a malware-based offensive that locks up and restricts access to a portion of data on a company’s internal server. This data is then held for ransom, forcing the company under attack to pay up should they want access to the data again.

In this case, it seems Toei did not pay the ransom, as other sources are reporting that the company is unsure of whether or not it can restore what was lost. The NHK network information release also specified that the production of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still being affected by the hack.

Some of the animation studios' weekly TV anime which were impacted include One Piece, Digimon Ghost Game, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. All of these shows were recently announced to be returning the weekend of April 15, according to their normal release times and days of the weekend.

Toei Animation states that the production on #DragonBallSuperSuperHero still remains affected by the 'ransomware attack' from March."The impact on production still continues and there's no way to fully recover.""....Movie's release date is still uncertain."(via NHK)

The attack being confirmed as ransomware provides clarity on exactly why Toei was targeted at that specific time. The One Piece anime was set to begin production on Episodes 1014 and 1015, two highly-anticipated releases for the series. The latter was already being hailed as potentially the best episode in the anime, with beloved and talented Megumi Ishitani in the director's seat.

Additionally, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had recently done an internal event to promote the film, revealing previously unknown information. The film's April 22 release date was also rapidly approaching, not to mention being highly anticipated by fans.

The mindset of those who made the ransomware attack was likely that Toei Animation wouldn’t be willing to give up material pertaining to these releases, whatever the cost. However, considering the phrasing of Toei's recovery process from the attack, it doesn't seem like the plan worked out the way this third party had hoped.

Despite the third-party attackers seemingly not having their plans come to full fruition, they’ve nevertheless succeeded in delaying some of the animation studio’s most highly-anticipated releases. While this isn’t necessarily confirmed by the animation giant, its wording regarding the proverbial licking of wounds from the incident implies this.

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seems to have taken the worst of the hit, which isn’t surprising considering the franchise’s international renown. Weekly TV anime such as One Piece, Digimon Ghost Game, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai all seem to have recovered fairly quickly.

