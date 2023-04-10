Dragon Ball's Goku Black becomes the latest victim of Naruto's Talk-no-Jutsu

Naruto and Dragon Ball are two of the most successful anime franchises. Nonetheless, one of the busiest anime fandoms is Dragon Ball, which produces a tonne of fan-related content, including memes, reviews of recent episodes, discussions of competing points of view, etc.

As is the case with any otaku group, a particular anime fandom can regularly criticize other popular series while discussing the franchise they enjoy. In this regard, a member of the Dragon Ball fandom shared a tweet about Naruto using his notorious Talk-no-Jutsu on Goku Black. The tweet has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter users react to Naruto's usage of the infamous Talk-No-Jutsu on Goku Black from Dragon Ball

Naruto is regarded as one of the greatest ninjas of all time in the Naruto series. With a plethora of jutsus and talents at his disposal, Naruto frequently employs Talk-no-Jutsu against formidable villains such as Pain and others. Regardless of how strong their will was, they were helpless when he performed this jutsu on them, based on his motivational and honest words in his confrontations with his opponents.

The famed Talk-No-Jutsu isn't a recognized talent just in the Naruto universe; it's a disparaging phrase that fans use to refer to Naruto's tendency to try to miraculously modify people by talking to them.

Regarding this, on Monday, April 10, 2023, Twitter user @finitechrisb tweeted a picture of Goku Black and Gowasu flying together above the Village Hidden in the Leaf. Nonetheless, the tweet was widely retweeted, and one of the many users, @BasedPota18, retweeted it with an image of a character obliterated with the caption "Naruto after trying to use Talk-no-Jutsu on Goku Black."

Dienamight420 @NapoleonDesire @BasedPota18 Ngl Talk No Jutsu could work on Black, since Goku’s Body was pure and so was Zamasu’s soul, hence Gowasu and him drinking tea together. @BasedPota18 Ngl Talk No Jutsu could work on Black, since Goku’s Body was pure and so was Zamasu’s soul, hence Gowasu and him drinking tea together. https://t.co/3thmAeQIrB

LH0000 @lh0000Logorythm @BasedPota18 I think it COULD work, the problem would be even getting into a situation to ATTEMPT that, but yeah I actually think black could be reasoned with in theory. @BasedPota18 I think it COULD work, the problem would be even getting into a situation to ATTEMPT that, but yeah I actually think black could be reasoned with in theory.

The retweeted post shows that Naruto's Talk-no-Jutsu failed on Goku Black. Still, many fans have reacted to Goku Black and Naruto's posts. Fans in the comments section, on the other hand, have a different viewpoint. While some believe Naruto's Talk-no-Jutsu might work on Black since Goku's body was pure, as was Zamasu's spirit, others stated that it could only work in theory.

Others say Naruto will not use his notorious Talk-no-Jutsu on Dragon Ball's Goku Black because Naruto only uses it on those he feels can be changed, not on people who are too far gone. For instance, he did not use it on Madara.

TheDerrezalution @TheDerezalution @BasedPota18 Actually Naruto wouldn’t try to Talk No Jutsu Goku Black, he doesn’t do it with everyone only people he believes could actually be turned not people that are too far gone, like he never tried it once with Madara. He would just be powerless and question why he’s doing this. @BasedPota18 Actually Naruto wouldn’t try to Talk No Jutsu Goku Black, he doesn’t do it with everyone only people he believes could actually be turned not people that are too far gone, like he never tried it once with Madara. He would just be powerless and question why he’s doing this. https://t.co/xJtWm5nfRB

As fans of the franchise are aware, the villains of Dragon Ball, unlike those battled by the Uzumaki lad, lack any sign of compassion. For instance, after scouring various realities in the story, Goku Black, aka Zamasu, feels completely vindicated, perceiving no evil in his acts.

Most of the fans believe that Naruto's Talk-no-Jutsu will not have any effect on Goku Black. However, one fan wrote that it would work on Goku Black as Naruto is not mortal and is the reincarnation of a demigod.

Goku Black despises humanity because he has long maintained a hatred towards them, regarding them as blasphemy and the gods' worst failure. Hence, if Naruto is regarded as a demigod, Goku Black may listen to him.

A'Jaiden Matthews @MasterAJay24 @BasedPota18 Nah talk no jutsu would work goku black doesn't listen to mortals naruto a demigod reincarnation @BasedPota18 Nah talk no jutsu would work goku black doesn't listen to mortals naruto a demigod reincarnation

The aforementioned tweets, which showed Goku Black vs. Talk-No-Jutsu, demonstrated how fans reacted to the message, with many backing Dragon Ball's Goku Black.

Goku Black is the major nemesis of the Future Trunks Saga in the Dragon Ball series. He is a mysterious yet malevolent being who shares a remarkable likeness with Goku. He has not only caused the Earth's second catastrophe in Future Trunks' timeline but has also effectively wiped out all life in the multiverse.

