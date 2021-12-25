Can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash? Here is who would win

Can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash? Death Battle! answers this question burning up both fandoms! In the history of the Death Battle! series, fans have witnessed a lot of epic fights among characters that span the entire pop-culture multiverse. Known for pitting legendary pop-culture icons from different series, comics, and movies, this battle created an uproar among the fans of both DC Comics and Dragon Ball Z.

Not to mention the hype it created within the Death Battle! community, which only seemed comparable to the previous Superman vs. Goku fight. The show's hosts initially take turns analyzing the competitors' powers and weapons and, along the way, comment on who turns out to be the top dog. Now, can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash in a death fight? Here's a look at this what-if scenario.

Can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash in a death battle?

Season 8, episode 10 of the show Death Battle! witnessed just this scenario in a fight that reverberated throughout the multiverse. These cosmic imitators/supervillains hellbent on trying to make things work in their way while completely disregarding the opinions and sufferings of others surely put up an interesting fight.

One of the most interesting aspects of these battles is that the opponents do not have any prior knowledge of each others' abilities and weapons before they face each other. All they have to rely on is their absolute mastery over their powers and battle instincts.

Goku Black or Reverse-Flash: Who has the upper hand?

In this battle, especially with two God-like beings, it seemed to be a matter of early bird catching the prey. With Reverse-Flash's super speed and lightning bolt attacks, the match seemed to be in his pockets initially. That was until the Saiyan unleashed his rage and started firing off massive Ki blasts. Unfortunately, this resulted in nothing against Reverse-Flash, who went behind Goku Black and dealt him some serious damage before shoving him off to some rubble. The answer to the question can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash or not slips further away.

This seemed to disappoint Reverse-Flash, as he sensed that during all this, Goku Black had just been pulling his punches. He taunts Goku to show him his true powers, which the latter seems to agree upon saying that he will now show Reverse-Flash the power of a God. Can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash then with his God-like powers?

Christian Maglione @ChristianRMagz @WhoWouldWin13 Speedsters tend to rely too much on their speed in a fight and Barry Allen has told Thawne that he has little imagination when it comes to using his powers. Not only is Goku Black likely much stronger than RF but he also has a laundry list of abilities he can use to defeat him. @WhoWouldWin13 Speedsters tend to rely too much on their speed in a fight and Barry Allen has told Thawne that he has little imagination when it comes to using his powers. Not only is Goku Black likely much stronger than RF but he also has a laundry list of abilities he can use to defeat him.

Goku Black emerges in his ultimate Super Saiyan Rose form. Then ensues a fight with punches and clashes until Goku Black creates an energy blade and slices Reverse-Flash with it.

Can Goku Black beat Reverse-Flash in his Super Saiyan Rose mode?

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G @WhoWouldWin13 Reverse Flash should win only because of how haxed and OP the speed force is. @WhoWouldWin13 Reverse Flash should win only because of how haxed and OP the speed force is.

Unfortunately, this too is to no avail, as Reverse-Flash then takes Goku Black to his negative energy void and starts pummeling Goku Black to the ground. He strikes the Saiyan with lightning with a snap of his fingers before creating a tornado that seems to suck Goku Black in. Then he strikes Goku with multiple wind projectiles until the latter stops it all with an energy shout.

Andrew McCartney @CrusherM33 @WhoWouldWin13 I love dragon ball and goku black and he's very powerful, but Reverse Flash is too fast @WhoWouldWin13 I love dragon ball and goku black and he's very powerful, but Reverse Flash is too fast

This is when Goku Black creates numerous clones that Reverse-Flash seems to take out with no difficulties. However, this gives Goku Black the perfect opportunity to charge towards Reverse-Flash with his Black Kamehameha. Reverse-Flash tries his utmost best to keep fighting against it, unless it becomes too much and he gives up.

Super Black Kamehameha to the rescue?

Goku keeps on charging at Reverse-Flash with energy scythes, cutting him down and barraging him with Ki blasts. Still unwilling to give up completely, Flash keeps trying to fight him until his legs are cut and Goku charges with his Super Black Kamehameha. With what little power he has left, Reverse-Flash charges towards Goku Black, who does the same with his Black Kamehameha.

Both struggle for a bit until Goku Black adds more power to his attack and completely obliterates Reverse-Flash. As a result, Goku Black emerges the victor of this epic fight to death, and answering the question once and for all.

This series is made infinitely more interesting to watch as, along with preventing competitors from having any prior knowledge of their opponent's strengths, the creator also makes sure that any sort of moral obligation these characters might have about killing their opponents are withdrawn during these battles. As a result, the question "Can Goku Black beat Reverse Flash?" was answered by Reverse-Flash getting absolutely wiped out by Goku.

With the recent Jump Festa 2022 revealing new arcs and details about the next movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, this specific battle created extra hype among fans. Not only did it answer the question, but Goku's win only went further to charge fans up with new energy.

As the fandom waits for Dragon Ball Super: Superheroes to release, and with new arcs coming in, fans can check back in here to stay updated with more news and features of the Dragon Ball Super series.

Edited by R. Elahi