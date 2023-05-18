10 comedy anime to watch after Gintama ended

Comedy anime has always been a somewhat underrated genre in the industry, and Gintama has been widely regarded as the best the genre has to offer for quite some time now. The series started in 2003 and ended in 2019. It had samurai Gintoki Sataka as the main character, often doing odd jobs, and the show offered a lot of parodies and satire of classic shonen tropes.

Moments such as the main character Gintaki threatening not to go to jail when he is already there or parodying Krillin's death are some of the things that make it such an appealing show. The combination of humor and satire of the classic series makes it a compelling and fun story.

However, Gintama is now over in both Manga and Anime formats. There is a lot more in the market of comedy anime. Here are ten comedy anime series that can vie for the place Gintama left empty, with some claiming to be even better.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the ten series mentioned herein.

Kill La Kill, One-Punch Man, and 8 other comedy anime series to watch after Gintama

1. The Legendary Hero Is Dead!

This is an absurd yet hilarious comedy anime (Image via Liden Films).

The premise alone is enough to give this series a go: the story has a setting similar to the Middle Ages, and the protagonist is a poor farmer obsessed with thighs, which often gets him in trouble. One day the kingdom’s great hero visits him. One thing leads to another, and he kills the said hero, only to wake up the next day in his body.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! is weird, has a very strong sense of humor that may not be of everybody’s liking, and has a very peculiar premise that has become quite common in modern anime. But this one does it with skill and a lack of shame. Good comedy anime.

2. Nichijou: My Ordinary Life

Nichijou: My Ordinary Life offers simple yet effective humor (Image via Kyoto Animation).

There isn’t a lot of plot when it comes to Nichijou: My Ordinary Life. The series follows the lives of three girls in their routines in a town full of crazy people. To give a bit of perspective, this anime has an android and a talking cat, and things are weird when there are talking cats.

Anyway, the humor is simple and very enjoyable, and the characters have a heartfelt personality that makes the viewer connect with them with ease. It can be a very good comfort comedy anime for people who want to take a break from the One Pieces and Hunter X Hunters of the world. This series is definitely a recommendation for those that already enjoyed Gintama.

3. FLCL

FLCL is comedy anime done crazy (Image via Gainax).

FLCL has one of those premises that can make anyone feel curious. A young boy starts having adventures in his small town after an alien girl arrives, and she can pop robots out of her head. Yeah, it’s weird, and at only six episodes, the pacing is insane, offering an incredible amount of jokes and humor in a short amount of time.

It’s a very short anime, and it can be quite enjoyable. It might even serve as a palate cleanser that can offer something a bit different from the humor many people are used to from Gintama.

4. Hinamatsuri

Parenting has never been easy, and Yakuza member Yoshifumi Nitta would agree with that statement. After all, he ended up with the task of taking care of a child that is an entity from another dimension, which can cause some problems that normal kids cannot… just an assumption, at least.

Regardless, Hinamatsuri is a very laid-back story. It can be enjoyed from beginning to end without a problem, and the characters are compelling enough to build a connection with them as time passes.

5. Mashle: Magic And Muscles

This series is very similar to Gintama in the sense that it takes a lot of classic tropes and manages to give it a lot of twists and subversion. In that regard, those that enjoyed the latter are very likely to appreciate this one.

The world of Mashle is centered around magic, and the protagonist cannot use it, so he decides to fix everything through brute force. Add to that the fact that he is extremely stoic, to the point that he freaks people out, and there is a very compelling comedy anime waiting to be enjoyed by a lot of people, and that is already in high demand.

6. One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is, at its core, a comedy anime (Image via J.C. Staff).

A lot can be said about One-Punch Man as a series, but it cannot be denied that it is a comedy anime at its core. The story does a lot of parodies and satire about the classic tropes in shonen manga and superhero comics, thus becoming a modern classic of the medium and one of the most popular series in recent times.

The protagonist Saitama has reached the peak of power in the series, and now he is completely bored, trying to find the one rival that can give him a good fight. However, without him realizing it, his actions slowly start to impact the world around him, leading to many interesting plot developments.

Sure, One-Punch Man is a lot more serious than other comedy anime here, even when compared to Gintama, but there is no denying that there is a lot of humor and satire in this series.

7. Daily Lives Of High School Boys

This series makes hilarious what is mundane (Image via Sunrise).

The saying “Boys will be boys” takes a whole new meaning with the comedy anime series Daily Lives Of High School Boys. It is exactly what the title says: a bunch of dumb high school kids doing dumb high school kids' stuff. It was always going to be a winning formula.

The series takes pretty much everything with silliness, and it has to be said that the interactions between the characters seem very natural, which makes the funny moments all the more hilarious. It is a very mundane story, nothing supernatural here, but it is done with personality and a good sense of humor.

8. Spy X Family

Spy X Family is one of the most popular comedy anime series at the moment (Image via Wit Studios).

Much like One-Punch Man, it can be argued that Spy X Family has a lot more than just being a comedy anime, but much like the former, it’s all about humor at its core.

It features one of the weirdest families out there. Twilight is one of the best spies in the world and has to break into a country and gather information to avoid an upcoming international conflict. However, for this to happen, he needs to form a family, and Anya, his fake daughter, turns out to be a psychic, and Yor, his fake wife, is an assassin for hire.

Only Anya knows the truth about all of them because of her powers and doesn’t say anything to avoid breaking up the family. It’s weird, very funny, and the viewer builds a strong connection with the characters. It is one of the best modern comfort anime series.

9. Space Dandy

slunk 223 @nrcommanr Need everyone to see this Space Dandy Clip Need everyone to see this Space Dandy Clip https://t.co/NAcndNhCH6

Space Dandy is mostly a satire of classic 80s sci-fi anime but is done with great care and love. It is a fun story about a bounty hunter called Dandy, who goes through a lot of adventures with his merry band of misfits, but often ends up failing and even dying.

Although the show's continuity can be a bit dubious, this series combines a healthy amount of action with powerful comedy, thus giving a comedy anime with much to offer on many different levels.

10. Kill La Kill

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu It has been almost 10 years since Kill la Kill debuted. It is one of the most distinctive looking shows that upon watching will stay in your mind for a long time. Flagship title that brought to a broader audience Hiroyuki Imaishi and newly founded and beloved Studio Trigger. It has been almost 10 years since Kill la Kill debuted. It is one of the most distinctive looking shows that upon watching will stay in your mind for a long time. Flagship title that brought to a broader audience Hiroyuki Imaishi and newly founded and beloved Studio Trigger. https://t.co/XU1d0oQa4i

Both a comedy anime and, surprisingly enough, a fashion statement, Kill La Kill follows the life of Ryuko Matoi, a young girl that is looking for vengeance and thrives on that. There is also the little but important detail that the clothes in this series give special powers to the one that wears them.

Much like Gintama and other series of a similar ilk, Kill La Kill is very weird but is also highly enjoyable and with some excellent fighting scenes, thus becoming a story that is worth watching at least once.

Gintama is the quintessential comedy anime series out there, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more to choose from. There are a lot of shows that are worth everybody’s time, especially now that the main series has concluded.

