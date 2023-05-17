10 Alien anime characters who instantly became fan favorites

Anime is a medium that has no shortage of creative and imaginative characters. Some of the most memorable and beloved ones are those who come from outer space or other dimensions. They often bring a fresh perspective, a quirky personality, and a lot of humor to the stories they appear in.

They may challenge the norms and expectations of human society, leading to troubles or saving the day. Whether they are friendly or hostile, cute or scary, human-like or bizarre, they always capture the attention of the viewers and readers.

All of them are fan favorites, thanks to their unique personalities, abilities, or relationships with other characters. This article explores ten alien anime characters who instantly won the hearts of many fans. From the adorable Lum to the powerful Goku, these aliens will show why they are among the best in the genre.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and characters mentioned herein.

Migi, Meruem, and 8 other alien anime characters loved by fans

1. Lala Satalin: How a runaway anime princess found love on Earth (To Love-Ru)

Lala is the princess of the planet Deviluke who runs away from her arranged marriage and ends up on Earth. There, she meets and falls in love with Rito Yuuki, a shy and clumsy high school boy. Lala is a cheerful, energetic, and naive girl who loves inventing gadgets and causing mischief.

She has a long tail that can change shape and shoot beams. She’s very affectionate towards Rito and always tries to seduce him, much to his embarrassment and jealousy of other girls. She’s charming, fun, and a lovable anime character.

2. Lum: The alien who stole Ataru's heart (Urusei Yatsura)

Afiq Dharma @spacedaruma



First time I saw this scene, my heart skipped a beat.



#UruseiYatsura #Lum She hasn't been wearing casual clothes up until this episode so this scene really came unannounced.First time I saw this scene, my heart skipped a beat. She hasn't been wearing casual clothes up until this episode so this scene really came unannounced.First time I saw this scene, my heart skipped a beat.#UruseiYatsura #Lum https://t.co/qJ0UnRQu3q

Lum is the princess of the Oni, a race of horned aliens who invade Earth for fun. She becomes infatuated with Ataru Moroboshi, a lecherous and unlucky boy who wins a game of tag against her. Lum stays on Earth as Ataru’s fiancee, even though he constantly flirts with other girls.

Lum is a hot-tempered, jealous, and possessive girl who often zaps Ataru with electricity when he annoys her. She wears a tiger-striped bikini and flies around with her UFO. Lum is one of Rumiko Takahashi’s most iconic characters and a pioneer of the tsundere trope.

3. Son Goku: The Saiyan hero always saving the Earth (Dragon Ball)

Goku is the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, which follows his adventures from childhood to adulthood as he trains in kung-fu and fights evil forces while looking for the mystical Dragon Balls. Goku is a Saiyan, an alien race of powerful warriors who can transform into giant apes when exposed to the full moon and can become a powerful warrior when going through an intense rage.

He’s a kind-hearted, innocent, and naive boy who finds enthusiasm in fighting and has an insatiable appetite. He’s well known for his monkey-like tail that he uses in funny situations. Without a doubt, Goku is one of the most popular and influential anime characters of all time.

4. Kagura: The strongest and cutest alien girl in the universe (Gintama)

gintama daily @gin_tama_daily We should have more of "mom kagura"... We should have more of "mom kagura"... https://t.co/1hU8DJmBED

Kagura is a member of the Yato clan, an alien race of super-strong fighters who are feared for their brutality. She arrives on Earth, escaping from her violent past, and joins Gintoki Sakata and Shinpachi Shimura in their odd jobs business.

Kagura is a tomboyish, gluttonous, lazy girl who often acts like a spoiled brat. She also has an umbrella that can shoot bullets and rockets. She’s a hilarious and adorable character who can switch from being cute to intimidating in an instant.

5. Migi: The parasite who became a friend and a teacher (Parasyte)

Lordure 💤 @Lxrdure

Anime :

Parasyte : the maxim (2014) « Next to you » Anime : Parasyte : the maxim (2014) https://t.co/v2eMBgkoDY

Migi is a parasite of an alien species that invades Earth and takes over human bodies by replacing their heads. He fails to do so with Shinichi Izumi, a high school boy who manages to stop him at his right arm. Migi becomes Shinichi’s partner and protector as they face other parasites threatening their lives.

Migi is a rational, curious, and pragmatic creature who can morph his shape into various forms and weapons. He learns human emotions and morals from Shinichi as they bond over time.

6. Doraemon: The cat that came from the future (Doraemon)

Daily Pictures of Dorami-chan (HAPPY 50TH DORAMI!) @DailyDoramiPics



This series went on to run for over 1,787 episodes and over 30 specials, running for 25 years before being rebooted in March 2005.



#ドラえもん #44thAnniversary 44 years ago today, on April 2nd, 1979, the first episode of the second "Doraemon" anime series premiered on TV Asahi.This series went on to run for over 1,787 episodes and over 30 specials, running for 25 years before being rebooted in March 2005. 44 years ago today, on April 2nd, 1979, the first episode of the second "Doraemon" anime series premiered on TV Asahi.This series went on to run for over 1,787 episodes and over 30 specials, running for 25 years before being rebooted in March 2005.#ドラえもん #44thAnniversary https://t.co/cZfbKcIvOK

Doraemon comes from the 22nd century with the ability to travel in time. He comes to help Nobita Nobi, a lazy and unlucky boy who suffers from bullying and poor grades. Doraemon has a pocket with many futuristic gadgets that he uses to assist Nobita in his troubles.

Doraemon is a kind-hearted, loyal, and patient cat who often scolds Nobita for his bad habits. Doraemon is well known among all anime fans as a cute and lovely anime character.

7. Haruhi Suzumiya: The girl that changes reality with her wishes (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

ewan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ewantalks



definitely gonna be checking out the light novels since the anime doesn't have a proper conclusion The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya️ - 8.5/10definitely gonna be checking out the light novels since the anime doesn't have a proper conclusion The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ✅️ - 8.5/10definitely gonna be checking out the light novels since the anime doesn't have a proper conclusion https://t.co/YV94pdbrsj

Haruhi has the power to reshape reality according to her desires. Despite her incredible abilities, Haruhi is initially unaware of her powers and instead spends much of her time trying to find aliens, time travelers, and other supernatural beings. Her eccentric personality and relentless pursuit of the supernatural make her a fascinating anime character.

8. Meruem: The ant king learning love from a game (Hunter x Hunter)

Gandy @Gandr01d

Meruem is the king of the Chimera Ants, an alien race that consumes other creatures and inherits their traits. He is born from the queen ant, who devoured many humans and animals to nourish him. Meruem is a ruthless, arrogant, and intelligent being who believes he is the supreme ruler of all life.

He also has a keen interest in board games, especially Gungi, which he plays with Komugi, a blind girl who is a prodigy at the game. He gradually develops a bond with Komugi and learns compassion and empathy from her. Meruem is a character who undergoes a tragic and profound development in the anime.

9. Nia Teppelin: The spirited Princess who fought against her destiny (Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann)

Nia Teppelin is the daughter of Lordgenome in Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann, the tyrannical ruler of the human race who forces them to live underground. She is abandoned by her father and found by Simon, the leader of Team Dai-Gurren, a group of rebels who fight against Lordgenome and his army of Beastmen.

Nia is a sweet, innocent, and optimistic girl who supports Simon and his ideals. Her spiral-shaped eyes reflect her connection to the Spiral Power, the source of energy that drives the mechas in the series. Nia is later revealed to be an Anti-Spiral messenger, an alien race that opposes the Spiral Power and seeks to annihilate humanity.

10. Ryoko Hakubi: The space pirate with Tenchi’s heart (Tenchi muyo!)

Ryoko Hakubi is a space pirate created by Washu Hakubi, a genius scientist and one of the three Choushin goddesses. She has various abilities, such as flight, teleportation, energy blasts, and shape-shifting, with three gems on her body that enhance her powers.

Ryoko is a mischievous, flirtatious, and adventurous girl who loves drinking sake and teasing Tenchi Masaki, the one who accidentally releases her from her imprisonment.

Final thoughts

Collin LW @CLWenter

When I look at the thing on the right, I hear Kumiko Wantanabe.

#SgtFrog #Keroposting When I look at the thing on the left, I hear Todd Haberkorn.When I look at the thing on the right, I hear Kumiko Wantanabe. When I look at the thing on the left, I hear Todd Haberkorn.When I look at the thing on the right, I hear Kumiko Wantanabe.#SgtFrog #Keroposting https://t.co/ufaS0yoJfG

Alien anime characters are a diverse and fascinating group that can offer a lot of variety and excitement to any anime story. They provide a different perspective on life and humanity, whether they are friendly or hostile, human-like or monstrous. They can challenge our expectations and make us question our own place in the universe.

They can also provide humor, romance, action, drama, and mystery. Alien anime characters are not only out of this world but also examples of how aliens can enrich an anime story and captivate the viewers’ hearts.

