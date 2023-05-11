Doraemon surpasses Luffy from One Piece to become strongest anime character

In a hilarious sequence of events, Luffy from One Piece has managed to be defeated by everyone's favourite nostalgiac cat-robot Doraemon in terms of power-scaling. Ranking who is stronger than whom is a really popular debate in anime circles, and fans love to speculate about hypothetical crossovers in which battles between their favourite characters end in a victory on one part.

Such speculations and debates also lead to the growth of fandom as well, though it leads to controversies as well. In this instance, however, fans can marvel in surprise via this ranking. Japanese site Goo Ranking posited Doraemon's strength over One Piece Luffy's, probably due to the former's repertoire of gadgets and storylines in an episodic format.

Luffy's Haki and Devil Fruit power in One Piece is unable to overcome Doraemon's power, according to this rank.

According to Anime Senpai, the well-known Japanese rating website Goo Rating polled anime viewers in Japan to find out which character they thought was the most potent. This survey, which lists the Top 41 Strongest Characters, has the robotic cat Doraemon in position 10 ahead of Monkey D. Luffy, with the latter at position 11. Saitama from One Punch Man is at the top of the list.

With the release of his titular manga series in December 1969, Doraemon made his anime debut. This manga was written by Fujiko F. Fujio and followed the exploits of Nobita Nobi and his robot friend, who travels back in time from the future to assist the young kid with his day-to-day issues.

Even though Doraemon lacks physical strength, his four-dimensional pocket gives him access to cutting-edge technology that gives him the ability to do almost anything, like teleport, become invisible, and even bestow superpowers on others. Luffy in One Piece, as opposed to the cat-robot, was ranked #11 due to his extraordinary physical prowess and command of the will "Haki."

When using the devil fruit's power, Luffy dramatically increases his strength, speed, endurance, and stamina. As of One Piece chapter 1083, Luffy's highest power level is Gear 5, which enables him to inflate his muscles to their maximum size and turn his environment into rubber.

This power offers Luffy a huge advantage in combat, but because of how much energy it uses, it also drastically drains him. If he uses it too long, the Straw Hats Pirate captain even starts to physically deteriorate. Following Saitama, Zeno the Omni King is in third place, followed by Rimiru Tempest. The latter is the protagonist of the isekai light novel series That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime, written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah.

Shogakukan sells the Doraemon manga by Fujiko F. Fujio in English. One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda is available in English from VIZ.

