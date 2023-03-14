Doraemon 2023 film overtakes The First Slam Dunk movie to claim the no.1 spot at the box office

The Doraemon 2023 film, produced by Shin Ei Animation and directed by Takumi Doyama with a screenplay by Ryota Kosawa, was released on March 3, 2023. It is the 42nd film of the Japanese animated series Doraemon, created by Fujiko F. Fujio. As per the latest reports, the film has secured first position in the Japan Box Office, with The First Slam Dunk in second position.

Given how popular Doraemon is, both domestically and globally, and how it has created fond memories in everyone's lives, it is wonderful to see the Doraemon 2023 film succeed.

Wasabi Mizuta plays Doraemon in the film, along with Megumi Ohara as Nobita, Yumi Kakazu as Shizuka, Subaru Kimura as Gian, Tomokazu Seki as Suneo, and Ren Nagase as Sonya, a perfect cat robot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Doraemon 2023 film collects more than 468 million yen to take the top spot

Doraemon and Nobita sitting inside their aircraft as seen in the Doraemon 2023 film trailer (Image via Shin Ei Animation)

The Doraemon 2023 film has been at the top of the box office for two weeks in a row. It collected 468,105,440 yen, or approximately 3.51 million USD, during its second weekend, which ran from Friday through Sunday.

The film has sold 1.02 million tickets and made a total of 1,248,995,240 yen, which equates to around 9.36 million USD. The movie had a successful opening weekend in Japan on March 3, selling 542,000 tickets and earning 663 million yen, or roughly 4.87 million USD, in the first three days.

The film, titled Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia, follows the main characters Doraemon, Nobita, and his friends as they use an airship with a time warp function to travel to Paradapia, a utopia in the sky where everyone lives peacefully.

Happiness, however, is merely an illusion, as they are soon led to the discovery of a massive conspiracy.

Ryota Miyagi and his teammates from The First Slam Dunk film (Image via Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio)

Meanwhile, The First Slam Dunk film, which was released theatrically in Japan on December 3, 2022, has not only won an award but has also been doing wonders at the Box Office as well.

The 2022 Japanese animated sports film, written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, and produced by Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio, has moved up from third place to second place in its 15th weekend. Its earnings from Friday through Sunday totaled 200,332,920 yen ($1.5 million). This is equivalent to selling 137,000 tickets- higher than the previous weekend's gross.

The film sold a total of 8.19 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 11,915,399,520 yen, roughly 89.50 million USD.

The First Slam Dunk film follows Ryota Miyagi and his teammates Hanamichi Sakuragi, Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui, and Kaede Rukawa, who challenge the inter-high basketball champions, the Sannoh school.

The film has surpassed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 to become the 29th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 12th highest-earning anime film.

