Hunter x Hunter: Why & How did the king die? Explained

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is widely regarded as one of the best series ever created. What makes the series so great is its captivating storyline, thrilling battles, huge cast of characters, and their growth over the course of the entire run.

The Hunter x Hunter manga has over eight arcs, with the ninth currently in the making, and each arc provides great content to its viewers. In light of this, there is one arc that many people enjoy because of its plot, fights, and characters: the Chimera Ant arc.

In the Chimera Ants arc, chimera ants go on to completely eradicate the population while simultaneously producing hundreds of young ants for the next generation. Additionally, it featured Meruem, the arc's most important character, and King of Chimera Ants, who serves as one of the series' most difficult foes and the antagonist in the Hunter x Hunter's Chimera Ant arc.

However, many want to know why and how he dies.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers for Hunter x Hunter. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

The tragic end of the King in Hunter x Hunter and his love for Gungi

Overview of Meruem and the reasons he needed to be killed in Hunter x Hunter

As previously stated, Meruem, aka the King, is the main antagonist of the Chimera Ant arc. Meruem is regarded as one of the greatest antagonists in Hunter x Hunter, as his evolution as a villain was depicted in the series, from the start, being an offspring of the Chimera Ant Queen to becoming one of the most powerful offspring.

At first, Meruem was portrayed as a brutal and violent leader. Meruem's arrogant mindset was a reflection of the Queen's desire to have a perfect child. For instance, it was evident after his birth that he had no concern for his dying mother because he believed himself to be superior to all other forms of life. Meruem was ruthless, killing and would eat any Chimera Ant he thought was disrespectful.

However, as Hunter x Hunter continues, Meruem eventually comes to respect and care for a human girl named Komugi, albeit reluctantly at first. Meruem's perspective began to change after this, and he began to grapple with his dual identity as a human and an insect, as well as the nature of violence and what true power really is.

A still from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Nonetheless, Meruem needed to be killed in Hunter x Hunter, because he was humanity's number one enemy. To satisfy his hunger, he would eat humans who were Nen-users, as only they satisfied his hunger. Furthermore, as Meruem entered the kingdom of East Gorteau, he killed the dictator of East Gorteau, Ming Jol-ik, and ordered Neferpitou to reassemble his corpse in order to keep a puppet king and create the kingdom a meat plantation.

To make the kingdom the first meat plantation, Meruem ordered the citizens of East Gorteau to gather in the capital within ten days for a three-day national rally. To carry out the selection of Nen-users, the procedure entailed ruthlessly exposing the populace to Nen in order to transform the survivors into superior food and Nen-using soldiers before moving on to the next stage, Unification: Global Conquest.

Hunter x Hunter: Meruem versus Netero, and Meruem's future

4k ✨ @erenspath Best Endings to an Anime Episode

(Part 1): Mereum vs. Netero Begins Best Endings to an Anime Episode(Part 1): Mereum vs. Netero Begins https://t.co/QVxB4sChaa

As Zeno's dragon took Netero and Meruem from the palace to the military weapons testing site, Meruem asked Netero why he was fighting him, as now he does not see humans as livestock but can spare some humans who are worthy of living while maintaining the number of humans. Netero, on the other hand, refuses, knowing that he will murder others.

Following this, Netero launched an attack with his 100-type Guanyin Bodhisattva, striking Meruem with first hand, and the two began to fight. Netero and Mereum began a fierce fight, which ended when the Poor Man's Rose inside Netero's body exploded, engulfing Mereum in a massively powerful blast. As a result, Meruem was severely injured, his limbs were mangled, and his entire body was burned.

However, Youpi and Pouf, both royal guards, retrieved him from the site of the explosion and discovered he was still alive. Pouf began treating Meruen as Meruen began to experience partial amnesia. He tries to remember the events despite having partial amnesia, but instead finds himself thinking about Gungi.

A still from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

As soon as Meruem returned to the palace, Pouf made an effort to make Meruem forget about Komugi. But this didn't turn out well for him. Meruem realizes Pouf is hiding something from him and demands to know what it is. However, Pouf began coughing up blood all of a sudden. It was then made clear that Netero's final assault wasn't pointless and served a purpose. The explosion caused the poison.

Soon after, Youpi passes away, and Meruem learns that Welfin was aware of the information Pouf was concealing. Welfin then cries out Komugi's name in terror from Meruem. Meruem then learns about everything as a result. Soon after, Pouf succumbed to the poison and Meruem realized that time was running out for him as well.

A still from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

As his final wish, Meruem realizes that he wants to be with Komugi. He then encounters Palm and asks her to take him to Komugi while recognizing the superiority of humans over his own species. After much deliberation, Palm agreed to let him visit Komugi. Finally, when they meet, they get ready to play a game of Gungi, but this time before the game, Meruem says his name.

He eventually notices Komugi crying, and she explains that she is doing so because she doesn't deserve the happiness she is currently experiencing. Meruem then tells her about the poison, mentioning that it will affect her as well, and asks her to leave, however, Komugi remains.

A still from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem begins to feel the poison effects as they play and informs Komugi that he will be taking a break and asks her to hold his hand. He then inquires as to her desire to remain by his side. Mereum then requests that she take his name one last time, and she does so before saying goodnight. In the end, Mereum thanked her before dying in her arms.

Meruem in Hunter x Hunter has lived up to people's hopes that he will be a brilliant antagonist. Additionally, Togashi did a remarkable job of highlighting the character's development throughout the course of the series, going from a ruthless monarch to one who maintained his love for Gungi while acknowledging the superiority of humans.

Stay tuned for more Hunter x Hunter and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes