8 One Piece characters who evolved the most so far

While most One Piece characters have remained the same over the years, a few of them have drastically changed for the better. More often than not, Eiichiro Oda takes a very subtle approach to character development.

A person may start off with a particularly negative trait, only to subdue it over the course of the series. All it takes is the value of a good friendship.

Whether it’s Luffy or Queen Otohime, their acts of kindness directly inspire other characters in the One Piece series. Even someone with an ice-cold exterior will start to warm up eventually. In the end, these characters have definitely changed for the better.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

From Nami to Sanji, these One Piece characters underwent some major development

8) Trafalgar Law

There was a time when Law only used the Straw Hats to further his goals after the One Piece timeskip. He was rather cold and uncaring at first. With that said, he did warm up to Luffy and his crew over time. Law was still a ruthless pirate, but he also started to develop a heart.

Of course, some credit should also be given to Rosinante. He made sure that Law wasn't blinded by rage and despair growing up. However, Luffy's crew made sure that he stayed that way into adulthood.

During the Punk Hazard arc, the Straw Hats convinced him to save the lives of several children, despite his best attempts to downplay his own kindness. Law would also later adapt to their carefree attitudes. Whether he admits it or not, this popular One Piece character would've been a great crewmate.

7) Usopp

Although he is still cowardly by nature, Usopp has made great strides to becoming a brave warrior. There are several moments in the One Piece series where he overcame his fears to save his friends. A notable example includes shooting down a World Government flag on Luffy's orders.

Usopp is still a work in progress, but he is a lot braver now than he was back in the Syrup Village arc.

6) Nami

Nami hated pirates at the beginning of the One Piece series, due to her experiences with Arlong and his abusive crew. She only joined the Straw Hats for pragmatic reasons, but later grew fond of their friendly nature.

After her captain beat up Arlong and saved her village, Nami was forever indebted to Luffy's crew. She would even give up her desire for gold if that meant saving their lives. This was best seen in the Skypiea arc, where she told Enel that her treasures wouldn't mean anything without someone to share it with.

5) Chopper

This One Piece mascot was a reindeer who ate the Hito Hito no Mi, which turned him into a hybrid between human and reindeer. He didn't trust many humans growing up, so it took him a while to get along with the Straw Hats.

It wasn't until they defeated Wapol in the Drum Island arc that Chopper would finally start familiarizing himself with other humans.

Ever since the One Piece timeskip, Chopper has also grown more confident in his abilities. He is more than willing to fight extremely dangerous threats now, such as Queen of the Beasts Pirates. Chopper still has cowardly tendencies, but he is mature enough to become a "monster" for Luffy's sake.

4) Nico Robin

Nico Robin spent most of her life running away from danger. The World Government considered her a "Demon Child" for the ability to read Poneglyphs. She grew up very cold and distant from the people surrounding her. It's no surprise, given how many times she was betrayed for her bounty.

Even when she joined the Straw Hats after the Alabasta saga, Robin could barely trust anybody due to her childhood trauma. However, she became a lot closer to her crewmates when they risked their lives to rescue her in Enies Lobby.

Nowadays, she is a lot more likely to smile or even laugh at the Straw Hats and their crazy antics. Robin has gradually opened herself up to her newfound friends. She finally has a place where she can belong in the One Piece series.

3) Bellamy

Back in the Jaya arc, Bellamy was a ruthless villain who mocked the very notion of dreams. He refused to believe there was a city of gold in Skypiea and even ordered his gang to beat up Luffy and Zoro.

One Piece fans were surprised to see him return several years later to the Dressrosa arc. It turns out that after Luffy defeated him, Bellamy did visit the sky islands for himself and was completely humbled by the experience.

Luffy even forgave him and became friends with Bellamy. The former pirate was no longer the arrogant brute he used to be. He is the perfect example of a One Piece villain who changed himself for the better.

2) Donquixote Mjosgard

It’s hard to believe a Celestial Dragon would ever change their ways. The One Piece series always made them out to be cruel and selfish creatures. Mjosgard wasn’t any different in that regard, at least when he first showed up in the Tiger Fisher flashback.

He went all the way to Fishman Island just to reclaim former slaves. Although he was nearly killed by the local populice, Queen Otihime took a bullet for him to prove that humans and Fish-Men can get along. Shockingly enough, she completely altered his entire world view.

Several years later, Mjosgard would finally repay his debt to Fishman Island at the Levely. He rescued princess Shirahoshi from a kidnapping attempt by Charlos. This marks the first time a Celestial Dragon has ever shown remorse for their past actions in One Piece, let alone their willingness to change.

1) Vinsmoke Sanji

On a surface level, Sanji’s defining trait is his love for women. He would never pass up the opportunity to flirt with them in the One Piece series. Beneath that exterior, however, lies a very empathetic person. No matter what, Sanji will do anything to protect his friends and family.

He is arguably the most developed Straw Hat in One Piece, at least since the beginning of the series. There are multiple times where Sanji gave up a chance to be with attractive women. Back in Whole Cake Island, he threw away marriage with a woman he loved, just to prevent his family from getting killed.

A more notable example involves the Wano Country arc, where Sanji didn’t want his genetic modifications to destroy his emotional capacity. He broke his Raid Suit to prove a point, even though it cost him the power of invisiblity that he wanted for so long. He might be a pervert, but it doesn't completely define him.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far