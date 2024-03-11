My Hero Academia chapter 417: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 417 is set to release on Monday, March 18, 2023 at 12AM JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. With Eri seemingly not coming to the battlefield for now, fans will see Izuku “Deku” Midoriya continue to struggle against Tomura Shigaraki by his lonesome in the coming release.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 417 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 417, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 417 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 17. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, March 18. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 18, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 417 where to read

Fans can expect to see Eri appear when they finally get to My Hero Academia chapter 417 (Image via BONES)

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 416 began with a shot of Deku and Shigaraki preparing to clash, as the latter's finger armor began to fully envelop him. Focus then returned to the U.A. refugee facility, where Ectoplasm caught Eri and told her that she would be of no help to Deku now even if she could get to him. Kota then grabbed her hand, adding that he’s a crybaby too and wants to help and fight hard alongside Deku just like Eri does.

Focus then shifted to various battlefields, first showing Denki Kaminari and Momo Yaoyorozu worrying for Deku’s safety as they watched the fight’s livestream. The Uraraka battlefield was then shown, with Uraraka herself being medevaced as Fumikage Tokoyami, Tsuyu Asui, and Hawks were shown to be alive. Focus finally shifted to the U.A. coffin, where Lady Nagant and Rock Lock spoke of why the former helped Deku and what Deku’s personality is like.

The chapter then returned to the refugee facility, where one of the spectators timidly cheered Deku on as the others watched in silence. As this happened, Deku was shown as being able to break through the finger armor and set up a major hit on Shigaraki. However, just as the hit was about to land, the chapter ended with Deku finding himself in front of the Shimura household while wearing his school uniform.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 what to expect (speculative)

Deku is set to finally learn of Shigaraki's origins as Tenko Shimura in My Hero Academia chapter 417 (Image via BONES)

With Shigaraki seemingly regaining the upper hand in their fight, My Hero Academia chapter 417 will cut away from the pair entirely in order to build suspense. Instead, the coming release should focus on Eri, explaining what she saw that moved her to tears and inspired her to seemingly run towards Deku and Shigaraki’s battlefield to help the former.

Chapter 417 should also focus on what Eri is thinking, explaining whether or not she fully grasps the situation she intends to throw herself headlong into. The issue will likely end with a brief return to Deku and Shigaraki’s fight, setting it up as the subsequent installment’s major focus.

