My Hero Academia chapter 416 clowns every delusional Eri fan-theory

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to be released on Monday, March 11, 2024. However, days before the manga's official release date, the spoilers for the same got leaked out online. Given the developments in the previous manga chapter, fans were expecting the upcoming manga chapter to see some developments surrounding Eri, however, all such possibilities were instantly shot down.

The previous manga chapter saw Deku trying to transfer the rest of his One For All vestiges to Tomura Shigaraki. Unfortunately, Shigaraki managed to block him out, putting his plan to a halt. In the meantime, Eri could be seen getting away from Ectoplasm, wanting to help Deku in the fight against Shigaraki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

How did My Hero Academia chapter 416 clown every Eri-related theory?

My Hero Academia chapter 416 clowned fans for Eri-related theories by having her stop from going to Deku. When fans saw Eri running away from Ectoplasm in the previous chapter, they were certain that she was heading to the fight location of Deku vs Shigaraki. Given her relationship with Deku, she was bound to want to help him.

Hence, fans came up with several theories surrounding Eri for My Hero Academia chapter 416. Firstly, given Deku and Eri's team-up in the past, several fans believed that Eri would again hold onto Deku's back, healing him continuously as he fights Shigaraki. People were certain that this was going to happen but wished against it because they believed that it would lead to a poor final fight.

Eri healing Deku in the anime (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, other fans believed that after Deku would transfer his One For All quirks to Shigaraki, Eri could restore the quirks back to Deku. This would allow him to retain OFA despite defeating Shigaraki using the vestiges.

However, all such theories were instantly shot down by My Hero Academia chapter 416 as it completely removed Eri from the equation. As Eri tried to reach Deku, Ectoplasm informed her that there was no way for her to commute to the location. While she could have taken the underground transportation, that had been completely destroyed during the fight.

Ectoplasm as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Moreover, it was very evident from the size of Eri's horn that she did not have enough energy to heal Deku. Moments ago, she had seemingly also tried healing Aizawa's leg and eye. Unfortunately, given her lack of energy, she failed to accomplish the task.

Hence, with no energy to heal Deku, even if Eri were to somehow reach the fight's location, she would become useless. Moreover, she could end up becoming a dead weight for Deku as he may try to protect her from Shigaraki. With that, My Hero Academia chapter 416 saw Ectoplasm convey to Eri that there was no point in her reaching the fight's location.

Eri as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

However, it was not only Eri who was left disappointed but also the fans as they had to wait for two weeks since the previous chapter was released. During this time, they kept theorizing about the future events of the manga. All those theories were completely thrashed away due to the new manga developments.

