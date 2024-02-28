Shigaraki Tomura has been the primary antagonist of My Hero Academia from the very beginning. Since then, fans have seen him using his destructive quirk Decay. However, given his past with All For One, several fans theorized that Decay might not have been his innate quirk. Instead, he might have received it from All For One.

After All For One's death, My Hero Academia has been focusing on Deku vs Shigaraki. Unfortunately, Deku lost Danger Sense to the villain. Following that, Kudo devised the plan to transfer the remaining vestiges to Shigaraki in hopes of defeating him from within. This development hinted at a new clue that backed up the theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and reflects the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia: Did All For One give Shigaraki the Decay quirk?

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to My Hero Academia manga, Decay is Tomura Shigaraki's innate quirk. However, fans are having doubts about it as there remains a chance that All For One targeted Tenko Shimura from a very young age.

As fans know, Shigaraki Tomura (Tenko Shimura) is Nana Shimura's grandson. Given that Nana Shimura was the seventh One For All user, All For One may have targeted her grandson Tenko from a very young age to make him his apprentice

All For One, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Hence, fans theorized that All For One may have given Shigaraki the Decay quirk long before the events of his backstory so that he could one day take away Tenko with no one to challenge him.

While the theory seemed too far outlandish, it hadn't been disproved. Hence, fans kept on theorizing the same. However, My Hero Academia chapter 415 seemingly gave a hint that gave some credence to the idea.

Deku looking into Shigaraki's memories (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter saw Deku and Shigaraki's memories being blended. During this incident, Deku happened to glimpse into one of Shigaraki's memories, which showed someone holding his hand and seemingly walking him home.

Considering that the character's identity wasn't revealed, there is reason to believe it was All For One. Moreover, there might be a reason why Deku happened to notice this particular memory. Hence, there is a possibility that the moment from the memory might have been the event during which All For One transferred the Decay quirk to Tenko.

How does All For One giving Shigaraki the Decay quirk affect the story?

Tenko Shimura as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

All For One transferring Decay quirk to Shigaraki would be the best twist in the story as this would mean that Shigaraki was tricked by All For One into hating the wrong people. Shigaraki hated heroes and wanted to destroy the society that ostracized him when he was in need.

However, if All For One was the person who gave Shigaraki the Decay quirk, it would mean that he had planned to get Tenko to kill his family unknowingly, leading to his descent into crime and madness. Such a revelation in the future is bound to blow away fans as they might begin respecting All For One as a villain despite his death at Bakugo's hands.

