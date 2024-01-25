My Hero Academia: All 9 One For All users, ranked weakest to strongest

My Hero Academia manga is in its final stages as Deku has been actively fighting Shigaraki Tomura to protect humanity from his havoc. However, as evident from the battle, Shigaraki is far stronger than Deku and One For All, forcing the hero to try an alternate strategy that will see him give up on the One For All quirk.

With the One For All quirk set to be given up by Deku, fans might say their final goodbyes to the One For All vestiges. Hence, here we shall take a look at all the nine One For All quirk users, ranking them from the weakest user to the strongest user.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Yoichi Shigaraki to Izuku Midoriya: All One For All users from My Hero Academia, ranked

9) Yoichi Shigaraki

Considering that Yoichi Shigaraki was the progenitor of the One For All quirk, he had no other powers other than the transferrable quirk itself. Additionally, Yoichi was also very weak right from his birth. This is because his brother All For One seemingly leeched off the nutrients that he was supposed to receive from his mother.

Hence, Yoichi Shigaraki ended up as a frail man. Nevertheless, he wished to defeat his brother and worked against him. Unfortunately, All For One killed him when he tried to escape.

8) Kudo

Kudo was the second user of One For All and possessed Gearshift as his original Quirk. Gearshift allowed Kudo to change the speed at which things move through space. While the quirk later evolved a lot, initially it could only be used to shoot small objects. Therefore, Kudo wasn't that strong and is likely one of the weakest One For All users.

That said, Kudo had a strong sense of justice and had resolved to do his best to achieve Yoichi's will.

7) Bruce

Bruce is the third user of One For All and seemingly used it with his original quirk Fa Jin. Fa Jin is a quirk that allows its users to increase the power of their attacks by building up kinetic energy through repeated movements.

That said, no matter how proficient Bruce might have been at using One For All, he effectively only had access to one other quirk, i.e., Kudo's Gearshift. He, too, similar to Kudo did not trust Deku when he inherited the One For All quirk.

6) Hikage Shinomori

Hikage Shinomori is the fourth One For All user and is likely the reason why the quirk became so overpowered. Unlike other One For All users, he did not use his powers to fight All For One. Instead, he decided to train and strengthen the quirk for his successors.

As for his original quirk, he had "Danger Sense." While the quirk cannot inflict damage on an enemy, it does help its user to avoid an opponent's oncoming attacks.

5) Daigoro Banjo

Following Hikage Shinomori's long time of training, Daigoro Banjo ended up becoming the fifth One For All user. His original quirk was Blackwhip. Thus, he seemingly used the improved One For All quirk alongside Blackwhip to fight All For One.

Blackwhip quirk allows its user to produce energy tendrils from any part of their body and command them at will. Considering that One For All quirk did not have any elusive quirks in the past, Banjo's Blackwhip is bound to have helped him get stronger than his predecessors.

6) En

En was the sixth user of One For All. His original quirk was Smokescreen. As obvious, Smokescreen allows its user to generate a thick cloud of purple smoke from their body. Given how elusive this quirk is, En must have used it with Blackwhip and Danger Sense to avoid oncoming attacks.

That said, it is tough to say how proficient he was with the One For All quirk itself.

7) Nana Shimura

Nana Shimura was the seventh user of One For All and was the only female who possessed the transferrable quirk. She was truly exceptional at using the quirk and was regarded as a great hero by people like Toshinori Yagi and Gran Torino. Her original quirk was "Float" which allowed her to fly.

Additionally, it is very clear that she was stronger than her predecessors, especially from the fact that she was capable of defeating multiple villains at once.

8) Toshinori Yagi

Toshinori Yagi or All Might was the eighth One For All user. He was also the first One For All user to not possess an original quirk. While one would be led to believe that not having an original quirk might have made All Might a weak One For All user, the very fact helped him possess the quirk for the longest time.

By utilizing the One For All quirk, All Might managed to be called the No.1 Hero and held the title for many years. Additionally, as fans might know, he was the only One For All user who managed to defeat All For One.

9) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya is the ninth and current One For All user. He, too, similar to Toshinori Yagi had no original quirk. Hence, he has the capability of holding onto the quirk for quite long. Additionally, after he unlocked all of the One For All quirk vestiges, he became capable of using 100% of One For All's strength.

Later, by combining Fa Jin with Gearshift, he managed to create an Ultimate Move "Overdrive," which allowed him to use 120% of One For All's power. Hence, Deku is clearly the strongest One For All user.