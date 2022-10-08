My Hero Academia: Was One For All destined for Deku?

Without a doubt, Deku is one of the greatest individuals in the My Hero Academia world. He has the pure heart of a true Hero, knows the struggles of following your dream, and has an innate desire to save everyone who needs saving. He is the embodiment of what every Hero inside this universe should aspire to be.

Despite making him the perfect Hero at heart, destiny decided to mock the boy by making him Quirkless. Or was it preparing him for something else? Was Izuku’s Quirkless condition chosen for him before he was born? Was his encounter with All Might more than a simple coincidence? Many members of the fandom believe this to be the case. Continue reading to learn more about the topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga series.

Did One For All choose Deku before the start of My Hero Academia?

The former OFA users as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

More than a year ago, Deku had a conversation with the vestiges of One For All (OFA) about the evolution the power has been subjected to with each passing user. Izuku’s Quirk is the perfect example of what the Singularity Theory is about inside My Hero Academia’s universe. OFA has been imbued with so much power that only those born without it could bear to wield it.

Before the Quirk was passed to Deku, OFA was already wrecking the bodies of the people who wielded it before him. OFA users who did not fall before AFO in combat died young due to the incredible strain they subjected their bodies to. The oldest known wielder of OFA was around 40 years old before he passed away.

The First User explaining OFA in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

All Might and Izuku are the only two people in the history of the Quirk to wield it without straining their bodies. This is due to both being born without a power of their own. Their Quirkless status is what made them the perfect candidates for OFA. And yet, between the two, only Deku had the opportunity to complete the Quirk and obtain all other powers inside of it.

Considering that less than 20% of the population does not possess a Quirk, the chances of Deku encountering All Might are infinitesimal. The fact that Izuku had the opportunity to meet his idol, impress him by saving a friend without hesitation, and acquire his power is destiny manifesting itself. There are too many coincidences surrounding how Deku obtained OFA.

Deku using OFA in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

This is why, during the aforementioned conversation with the vestiges, Deku was told that the Quirk technically chose him. Destiny intervened to make sure that only Deku would be awarded such power. Not only is he one of the most heroic people in the series, but he is also one of the few who would wield the power only to save people.

Unlike most previous wielders, Izuku was not chosen to become a soldier in the war against AFO. He was selected because All Might was sure that this power would make him the greatest Hero of all time. It is almost as if destiny intervened and made Izuku the perfect vessel for OFA before he was even born.

Why is Deku the perfect wielder of One For All?

More proof that the Quirk was created for Deku (Image via Shueisha)

Many of the people in My Hero Academia who aspire to become Heroes do so to obtain fame, fortune, and glory. Hero Society is designed in such a manner that it does not matter how heroic your heart is, you need to be marketable to become a respected Hero. For example, despite his status as the number 2 Hero, Endeavor was not nearly as popular as All Might due to his attitude.

However, with the most recent events that have transpired in the My Hero Academia universe, like the two wars civilians have been subjected to, faith in this system is lower than ever. The world no longer needs marketable Heroes whose merch is sold in the market. They need real heroes who desire to do the right thing, like Deku.

Deku has proved why he was chosen several times in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku, equipped with his innate heroic spirit, is the person who will lead the world to a new era of true Heroes. Even before he graduates, he is already inspiring his friends and the people around him to become the best Heroes they can be. While he was always a true Hero, OFA simply made things easier for Izuku to inspire the masses.

Nonetheless, the boy’s creativity, quick thinking, and undying fighting spirit also made him the best candidate for OFA. The ninth wielder of the power was always destined to be with the one who would take AFO down once and for all. During the Final War arc, Deku has proven that he is the only one who can accomplish this.

Banjo is aware of how special Deku is (Image via Shueisha)

Deku has made excellent use of each of the Quirks given to him by OFA. He has used them all to help as many people as possible and to overpower AFO on the battlefield. Only his creative and analytical mind could achieve something of this magnitude. Overall, it seems like Deku was always destined to acquire the Quirk and become the world’s greatest Hero.

As stated by Banjo in previous chapters, as well as in the still unreleased chapter 369, Deku was destined to be the one to complete OFA. This will be seen once the latest chapter is released, in which Deku will use each of the Quirks to overwhelm AFO.

Final thoughts

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

There is no denying that Deku worked hard and sacrificed almost everything to become a proper vessel for OFA. He did everything in his power to be a worthy wielder of the power All Might offered him. Still, while this training was necessary, it seemed like he was always worthy of the power, even before My Hero Academia started.

His heroic nature, pure heart, Quirkless condition, and encounter with All Might all point to a higher force guiding him to acquire the power. Regardless, there is no doubt that Deku has everything he needs to become the best Hero of all time.

