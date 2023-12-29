Why did Shinomori's vestige sacrifice itself in My Hero Academia chapter 411? Explained

With the final saga of Kohei Horikoshi's magnum opus nearing its end, the ongoing battle between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, reached a critical point in My Hero Academia chapter 411. At the end of the previous chapter, Shigaraki stole Deku's Danger Sense Quirk, putting him at a major disadvantage.

Following the defeat of All For One at the hands of Katsuki Bakugo in the previous chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 411 focused on the final battle of the series - Izuku Midoriya confronts Tomura Shigaraki once and for all.

The chapter started by showcasing exactly how All For One's successor was able to steal the Danger Sense Quirk from Deku. It revealed that the vestige of Hikage Shinomori, the fourth wielder of One For All and the original user of the Danger Sense Quirk, sacrificed himself to prevent Shigaraki from getting his hands on the other Quirks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Explaining the reason behind Hikage Shinomori's vestige sacrificing itself in My Hero Academia chapter 411

At the end of chapter 410 of the manga, Tomura Shigaraki managed to catch up to Izuku Midoriya's speed and touched his face for a brief second. At that time, however, it was revealed that he managed to steal Midoriya's Danger Sense Quirk, which proved extremely helpful in battles. In fact, by using the said Quirk in his battle against Shigaraki, Midoriya could keep attacking him without falling behind.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 started by showcasing the selfless sacrifice of Hikage Shinomori's vestige, who sensed the incoming danger and pushed the other vestiges out of the way, thereby preventing Shigaraki from acquiring them as well.

However, in doing so, Shinomori's vestige ended up vanishing as the villain was successful in stealing the Danger Sense Quirk. The loss of the Quirk proved to be a big disadvantage for Deku, who had managed to evade danger up to this point by using the Quirk.

While the reason behind the vestige sacrificing itself is not known, fans have already started discussing various reasons that resulted in its heroic actions in My Hero Academia chapter 411. Among them, the most probable one could be tied to Shinomori's origins, which is one of the most interesting aspects of the character.

Hikage Shinomori was the fourth user of the One For All Quirk. However, unlike the other users, Shinomori realized that he would never be able to fight All For One with his abilities and decided to spend his life training in solitude. Thereby, he was the only user of One For All who avoided conflict with All For One and instead spent the rest of his life strengthening the Quirk.

However, it cannot be denied that Shinomori was just as courageous and worthy a user of the legendary Quirk as the other users. Moreover, realizing that he was no match for All For One and deciding not to fight him recklessly certainly prevented the villain from getting his hands on Shinomori's Quirks.

Shinomori's vestige sacrificing itself to prevent Shigaraki from stealing any other Quirks from Deku in My Hero Academia chapter 411 certainly showcased his heroism and caring nature. By sacrificing itself, the vestige protected the One For All Quirk even after his death. Since he spent most of his life protecting the Quirk from All For One, it would only make sense that he would do so even as a vestige.

Final thoughts

The loss of the Danger Sense Quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 411 proved to be a major disadvantage for Deku. Midoriya will now be more vulnerable to attacks he could foresee previously, and Shigaraki's senses will be boosted significantly.

Considering that he now has a major advantage in the fight, Shigaraki may continue to steal one Quirk after the other from Deku until he has nothing left except One For All. However, it remains to be seen if this theory will prove true in the upcoming chapters.