My Hero Academia: Why doesn't All For One have a face? Explained

My Hero Academia certainly has no shortage of powerful and unique villains. Among them, All For One stands as perhaps, the most powerful villain in the history of the series.

All For One serves as the primary antagonist of My Hero Academia. The only one who has been shown to rival his immense power is none other than All Might. His main goal in the series is to steal One For All; a Quirk which was originally possessed by his twin brother, which has allowed multiple heroes of different generations to stand against him throughout history. However, there is one particular aspect of All For One that fans cannot grasp as of yet, which is, the lack of a face.

Explaining the reason behind All For One's lack of a face in My Hero Academia

Despite being the overarching antagonist of the series and an insanely powerful being, there is one particular part of All For One's appearance that stands out from all the other villains, i.e. his face, or rather, the lack of it.

All Might and All For One have faced off against each other twice in the My Hero Academia anime so far. Their first fight was won by All Might, although it left both of them mortally wounded. The No.1 Hero suffered grave injuries to his respiratory organs, which progressively reduced his strength with each passing day.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia

On the other hand, All For One's face was severely damaged by All Might, as it was later shown to be made entirely out of scar tissue, which extended from above his upper lip and covered his entire head till the back of his neck. As a result, he had no visible eyes, nose, hair, or mouth, although the outlines of his eye sockets were still visible.

Although some would consider his lack of a face to be a weakness, it has actually been proven to be quite the opposite. He makes up for his lack of facial features with various sensory Quirks. For example, he uses an infrared Quirk to compensate for his lack of sight, as he can sense the directions of vibrations in the area surrounding him by using the Quirk.

All For One and his twin brother as seen in My Hero Academia

Furthermore, he is also seen conversing with people despite being deaf due to the loss of his ears. Therefore, it does not seem that the lack of facial features has affected him in a significant way. If anything, they would prove to be harmful for him if he were to suddenly develop a face again. This is because the addition of new facial features such as eyes, nose, and ears could result in a potential sensory overload due to the presence of his new senses.

Thereby, it can be concluded that despite the loss of his face, All For One remains one of the most powerful villains of My Hero Academia. It's hard to imagine the disadvantage that any normal hero or villain would be at after losing the majority of their face. However, that does not seem to affect All For One a bit, as he is as powerful as ever, due to his vast reservoir of Quirks which had allowed him to regain his lost senses.

Final Thoughts

If anything, All For One has proven that a villain does not need a face to be imposing or threatening. Rather, the lack of it makes him seem more menacing, as the audience cannot comprehend his emotions or expressions, and can solely rely on his voice to understand him.