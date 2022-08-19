My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers partially reveal All For One’s face

Based on the raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 363, readers will finally get a glimpse of All For One's (AFO) true face soon.

AFO has worn a mask to hide his supposedly disfigured face for most of the series. The only thing that readers knew about his appearance was that he had white hair and red eyes.

Chapter 363 spoilers have now answered the question that fans have been asking for the longest time: what does AFO really look like?

Note: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 and reflects the writer's personal views.

AFO's entire body is back to the way it used to be in My Hero Academia Chapter 363

Afo : but this Time The enemy is the invader , the hero is the one who will have to protect , and we are heading towards our dreams !!



End of the chapter!



My Hero Academia Chapter 363 ends with a transition to the Gunga Mountain Villa. For context, this is where AFO fought several heroes in previous chapters, particularly Endeavor. Despite having his body carbonized by a Prominence Burn, the villain had a contingency plan in place.

Back in Chapter 357, AFO seemingly used a Quirk Restoring Drug to heal himself properly. The true effects of the medicine weren't shown until the recent chapter. As shown in the above tweet, his entire body is back to the way it used to be, right before All Might defeated him in their first battle.

This is the first time that AFO's original face has been properly shown to readers. During flashbacks, his eyes were often covered through the use of shadows. Readers could only get a brief glimpse of his features. That is no longer the case with My Hero Academia Chapter 363.

Twitter had a field day with reactions to AFO's appearance

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers may have earned AFO some new followers. Needless to say, there is a major difference between his current form and the previous one.

Many Twitter users pointed out that he looked a lot better than they expected.

I Stan Potato Man 🥔✨💕 @ovo_crow Seeing people angrily admit AFO is hot is making me cackle. There is no shame my little nuggets. There is plenty of space in AFO's temple to worship him.

TrixxyGirl @TrixxyG0rl I’m so conflicted about MHA 363. Like I’m not taking it at face value there’s definitely something fishy going on so I’m not worried which is why I can freely simp over AFO right now……but he’s still a murderer and tried/and or has murdered my fav soooo…..

Of course, none of the heroes are going to waste any time with AFO. The villain might be a handsome rogue on the surface, but he is also a sadistic monster who doesn't care for anybody but himself.

Some readers decided to give the heroes some love instead. Hawks is often considered the most attractive hero in the entire series. Naturally, fans might be more inclined to support him over AFO.

Things are about to get really dangerous

There's a reason why Kohei Horikoshi waited so long to reveal AFO's true face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. His decision to delay the face reveal for a long time has resulted in readers eagerly anticipating it.

Now that AFO's true face is clearly visible, readers know that he is done playing around. This is him in his true form. Readers are understandably worried as the tides have turned against the heroes.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 is a major turning point for the villains. With AFO and Dabi on the rise, there's no telling what's about to happen.

