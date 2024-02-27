My Hero Academia manga sets up Deku to follow in All Might's footsteps for the perfect ending

My Hero Academia manga is slowly inching towards its ending. However, it isn't going to be happy-go-lucky as Deku has been sacrificing each of his quirk vestiges in hopes of defeating Tomura Shigaraki.

Such events hint at Deku possibly becoming quirkiness by the end of the series. But as fans would know, Deku will become the No. 1 Hero in the future. Does this mean Deku will retain a portion of the One For All quirk?

With that in mind, fans have come up with a theory, as per which, Deku might end up following the footsteps of his teacher All Might.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia manga hints at Deku following All Might's footsteps

With the fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki inching towards its end, the All For One user happened to steal Danger Sense from Deku. This development entirely changed the fight's scenario as Shigaraki was now able to evade Deku's attacks. Meanwhile, Deku himself was sustaining oncoming damage from Shigaraki.

During this, Star and Stripe's vestige happened to appear inside the vestige world. She pointed at the tear inside Shigaraki which was caused when the All For One user stole the New Order quirk. Upon learning this, OFA's second user Kudo came up with the plan to defeat Shigaraki from within.

Kudo as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kudo, if Deku were to transfer his quirks to Shigaraki, the vestiges could attack Shigaraki's mental wound from within and defeat him. However, the plan was very risky as there was a possibility that OFA vestiges might fail and end up making Shigaraki stronger.

In addition, for Deku, the One For All quirk was very precious. He previously had no quirk, which is when his hero All Might entrusted him with the OFA quirk to follow in his footsteps. Nevertheless, given the situation, Deku accepted Kudo's plan to give up his quirks.

Shigaraki and Deku as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Deku began transferring his vestiges starting with Kudo, who possessed the Gearshift quirk. Evidently, the plan worked as the vestige managed to damage Shigaraki from within. Hence, Deku is set to try and transfer the other vestiges as well.

While fans might be worried that Deku could end up quirkless again, the My Hero Academia manga has hinted on several occasions that Deku will end up becoming the No. 1 Hero. Obviously, Deku cannot achieve such a feat without a quirk.

Deku, Bakugo, and All Might as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, as per fans, Deku might transfer all the quirk vestiges to Tomura Shigaraki, except for Yoichi Shigaraki's vestige. Such a development should leave Deku with the One For All quirk's strength, effectively making him similar to his hero All Might.

While All Might was the eighth user of the One For All quirk, he never used the quirks derived from the previous users. Hence, he only relied on the quirk's innate strength. Therefore, if Deku were to give up on his quirk vestiges, except for Yoichi who was the original One For All user, he could end up retaining the quirk's strength, allowing him to follow in All Might's footsteps. This would also mean that the One For All quirk might effectively get reset with just innate strength.

