My Hero Academia 4th movie is set to premiere in Summer 2024

On Wednesday, December 13, with the release of Weekly Shounen Jump Issue #3, My Hero Academia anime revealed that it was set to release its fourth movie in Summer 2024. The anime released a special announcement visual featuring Deku and All Might for the same in the magazine.

My Hero Academia manga began serialization in 2014. Following that, its first anime began airing in 2016. Since then, Studio Bones has released six seasons. With the seventh season set to premiere in May 2024, the anime is set to celebrate the manga's 10 years of serialization.

My Hero Academia announces its 4th movie for Summer 2024

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump issue #3 made several announcements for My Hero Academia anime. As evident from the announcements, the franchise is set to celebrate its manga's 10 years of serialization in July 2024.

Hence, Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones have seemingly planned many things.

"I won’t give you a chance to breathe until summer!"

The manga creator even promised that he would keep fans thrilled till the Summer of 2024.

Expand Tweet

The big build-up is seemingly for My Hero Academia's fourth movie, which will be released in Summer 2024. This means that the movie might be released in theaters in Japan sometime around the date the manga began its serialization in 2014. Hence, fans can expect My Hero Academia's fourth movie to be released in July 2024.

As for the announcement, it was made with a visual that featured Deku and All Might. As evident from Deku's outfit and season 7 visual, it seems the movie's events will take place within the same timeline.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Screenshot of fans reacting to the movie announcement (Image via Bones)

Fans were excited by the prospect of a movie. However, given that the television anime would be airing at the same time, fans wanted the film's story to be canon to the manga and not have an original storyline. Some fans even predicted that the film might likely set up some forthcoming events for the television anime.

Other fans were concerned about the series' animators. Considering that Studio Bones was mostly going to focus on the movie, fans were worried that the television anime's quality was about to suffer a lot. The series had already received a lot of criticism for the anime's sixth season. Hence, such proceedings nodded at another such situation.

Lastly, international fans of the anime were certain that the movie would not be aired in their country until 2025. Thus, they were disappointed that they might likely not get to watch the film on the manga's 10th anniversary.