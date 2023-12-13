My Hero Academia season 7 release date confirmed for May 2024

On Wednesday, December 13, with the release of the Weekly Shounen Jump 2024 issue #3, new leaks surrounding My Hero Academia season 7 came out. The anime is set to premiere on May 4, following the release of four special "Memories" recap episodes, starting on April 6.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese shounen manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It was first serialized in July 2014 and collected into 39 compiled volumes.

Following the end of the sixth season in the Winter 2023 season, the seventh season is set to air in Spring 2024.

My Hero Academia season 7 set to air in May 2024

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia manga is set to celebrate its 10 years of serialization in July 2024. Hence, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi has promised fans that he will keep them thrilled until Summer 2024:

"I won’t give you a chance to breathe until summer!"

With that, the magazine announced that My Hero Academia will be releasing four special "Memories" recap episodes in April every week, starting on April 6.

Expand Tweet

Following the premiere of the four special episodes, My Hero Academia season 7 will premiere on May 4. The first episode will be adapting chapter 139 of the manga series.

Given that the anime series is airing so late into the Spring 2024 anime season, there's reason to believe that the upcoming season will have a unique number of episodes.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Moreover, the franchise is also set to release its fourth movie. As announced, the film is set to be released in Summer 2024. It means that, like the previous movies, the anime's fourth film might also be released during the premiere of the television anime.

However, given that more details about My Hero Academia season 7 are yet to be confirmed, it's difficult to be certain whether the film will be released during or after the television anime airs.

How fans reacted to the My Hero Academia season 7 announcement

Screenshot of fans reacting to My Hero Academia season 7 announcement (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were quite amused by the anime's announcement, as it was very peculiar for an anime's season to begin airing one month into a new season.

Hence, they were certain that Horikoshi and Studio Bones were targeting a very specific storyline through the special recap episodes. This announcement also left fans doubtful about the episode count for the series' seventh season.

Others were confused about the episode's numbering and format, whether the special episodes would be part of season 7 or not. Lastly, some fans were happy that My Hero Academia season 7 is starting on May 4, which was also Star Wars Day. Considering that Horikoshi was a Star Wars fan, it suits the anime's release date.