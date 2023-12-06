My Hero Academia season 7 confirms Spring 2024 release

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine Issue #2 2024 revealed a new visual for My Hero Academia season 7. With that, the anime announced that its seventh season will premiere in Spring 2024. This means that the anime will premiere in April 2024.

My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is a Japanese manga series that began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump in July 2014. Since then, the manga has been collected into 39 tankōbon volumes. Meanwhile, it also received an anime adaptation by BONES. With six seasons having been released already, the seventh season will premiere in 2024.

New My Hero Academia season 7 visual confirms 2024 premiere

My Hero Academia season 6 ended in March 2023. At the end of the season, the anime announced the production of the seventh season with a teaser visual of Izuku Midoriya (Deku).

This has now been followed with a new visual in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #2 2024. As per the new visual, My Hero Academia season 7 will be released in Spring 2024. This means that the anime will premiere in April 2024.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

As for the new visual, it features Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki. All four characters will seemingly have the same design, except for Ochaco who can be seen wearing a white shirt over her hero costume.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7?

The end of My Hero Academia season 6 saw the arrival of Star and Stripe, USA's No. 1 Hero. Tomura Shigaraki was set to completely inherit All For One in three days. Hence, All Might requested assistance from foreign heroes to help fight the villain. Upon seeing the request, Star and Stripe immediately responded positively as she made her way to Japan to aid All Might.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Given that Star and Stripe was the No. 1 Hero in the USA, there is reason to believe that her quirk New Order was extraordinary. Hence, Tomura might try to defeat her to help his master All For One accomplish his goal of stealing her quirk. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming season to focus on the battle between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki.

After that, the anime could likely focus on the next story arc. However, the number of episodes for My Hero Academia season 7 is yet to be listed. Hence, it cannot be confirmed if Star and Stripe Arc will be the only arc in the upcoming season, or if will it be followed up by other story arcs.

