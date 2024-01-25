My Hero Academia: Why is Deku going to lose One for All? Kudo's plan, explained

Ever since the beginning of My Hero Academia, One For All has been a major part of the story. However, as per the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 413, Deku is set to lose his inherited quirk, but that is all part of Kudo's plan to defeat Shigaraki.

The upcoming chapter is set to be released on Monday, January 29, 2024. The manga's previous chapter saw Deku trying to defeat Shigaraki by reinforcing his body with Black Whip. However, unfortunately, he kept failing. That's when a hint from Star and Stripe's vestige gave Kudo an idea to defeat Shigaraki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Why does Kudo want Deku to part with One For All?

Kudou as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Kudo wants Deku to part with his One For All quirk to overwhelm Shigaraki and defeat him. During Deku and Shigaraki's fight, Star and Stripe's vestige directed Kudo and All Might's vestige to look at a crack.

The crack seemingly represented the wound that opened up in Tomura's conscience and no quirk could heal it. Thus, Kudo believed that they could defeat Shigaraki if they were to defeat him from the inside

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

The best way to do this was to enable Shigaraki to take away Deku's quirks, allowing the vestiges to widen the crack and affect Tomura's vestiges directly. The one problem with this plan was that it would make Shigaraki much more powerful.

However, Kudo argued that they could try and get stolen by Shigaraki one by one, taking his strength up progressively.

En as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

En believed that he should be the first vestige to get stolen away by Shigaraki. Considering that his Smokescreen Quirk wasn't that effective, this made sense. However, Kudo believed that allowing Shigaraki to steal Gearshift would work wonders because Shigaraki would be forced to feel the recoil of both his and Deku's attacks.

The only hurdle in this plan was Deku himself. Nana Shimura believed that Deku would not agree to let go of his quirk. As per her, Deku considered One For All a treasure from his favorite hero. Thus, there was a good chance that despite Kudo's plan, Deku would not want to lose One For All.

Surprisingly, Deku agreed to give up One For All if it meant defeating Tomura Shigaraki.

Shigaraki Tomura stealing Danger Sense in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Hence, the upcoming chapter may see the One For All vestiges sacrifice themselves to help Deku defeat Shigaraki. However, it is yet to be seen how the villain will react after absorbing each of the vestiges.

There is also a possibility that Kudo's plan will fail, effectively making Shigaraki stronger with every quirk transfer.

Additionally, while Deku agreed to part with the One For All quirk, his reaction to this development is yet to be seen. Losing the quirk he received from All Might is bound to hurt him.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 is set to be released on Monday, January 29, 2024.