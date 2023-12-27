My Hero Academia: Tomura Shigaraki was always going to be the ultimate villain, and chapter 411 confirms it

The latest developments in My Hero Academia manga have generated immense hype in the fandom. Following the climactic defeat and demise of the major antagonist, All For One, at the hands of Bakugo in chapter 410, the narrative spotlight shifts back to Tomura Shigaraki and Deku.

Chapter 411 of My Hero Academia takes center stage with Shigaraki and Deku's intense showdown. In addition to their confrontation, this chapter reveals Tomura Shigaraki's heightened destructive intentions, further establishing his position as the ultimate villain in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 proves Tomura Shigaraki to be the final antagonist

Expand Tweet

The recent My Hero Academia chapter not only centers around the Deku Vs. Shigaraki showdown, but also introduces some unexpected developments in the storyline concerning Tomura Shigaraki.

As previously seen in the show’s narrative, AFO’s powers allow him to steal quirks from others. The modifications made by Dr. Kyudai Garaki to Shigaraki's physique granted him the same capability as his master.

Notably, Shigaraki's abilities have surpassed those of his master, showcasing the capability to steal quirks from vestiges as well.

Banjo warns Deku about Shinomori (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In chapter 411, he stole the quirk of the OFA fourth user, Shinomori. Consequently, this grants Tomura Shigaraki the ability to use Shinomori's ‘Danger Sense’ quirk for himself.

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi also depicts Shigaraki’s heightened destructive nature in this chapter, adding a new layer to his hateful and detestable persona.

In My Hero Academia chapter 411, the sixth OFA user, En, states that Shigaraki is not merely All For One's successor. Instead, he describes Shigaraki as an evil force surpassing All For One, labeling him as the embodiment of destruction itself.

Chapter 411 reveals the depths of evil within Tomura Shigaraki

Expand Tweet

The concluding pages of chapter 410 hinted at Tomura Shigaraki acquiring the ‘Danger Sense’ quirk of the fourth OFA user. My Hero Academia chapter 411 delves into the details of how this event unfolded, revealing Shigaraki's assault on the vestiges inside OFA.

While attempting to save the others, the fourth user, Hikage Shinomori, gets absorbed by the villain. His chair inside the quirk is subsequently shown crumbling, potentially indicating Shinomori's demise.

Shigaraki also claims that he is able to see and hear the vestiges, referring to them as ‘ghosts’.

Shigaraki attempts to disintegrate Deku in chapter 410 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The sixth user, En, reveals the possibility of all the vestiges getting absorbed by Shigaraki and suggests running away. In response, Shigaraki asserts that he won't let them escape, declaring his intent to hunt down every vestige and put an end to Deku as well as OFA.

After acquiring the Danger Sense quirk, Shigaraki gains the upper hand against Deku. The protagonist unveils a new move, Black Chains, that is a combination of the Black Whip, Fa Jin, and Gearshift quirks. Unfortunately, all of Deku's attempts to counter this ultimate villain prove unsuccessful.

Shigaraki declares his intention to turn everything into a wasteland, as envisioned by his acquaintance, Spinner. He further specifies that the onset of this destruction will begin with Mount Fuji, the site of their ongoing battle.

Kid Tomura Shigaraki, as seen in anime season 6 (Image via studio Bones)

Diagoro Banjo, the fifth OFA user, warns Deku to prevent Shigaraki from destroying Mt. Fuji, emphasizing the catastrophic consequences of the eruption of lava following the destruction of the dormant volcanic mountain.

The chapter concludes with Deku gearing up to confront Tomura Shigaraki in battle, enveloping his arm with Black Whip as Shigaraki's Danger Sense activates.

The events in chapter 411 unmistakably position Shigaraki as the ultimate antagonist of the series. These significant developments hint at an impending intense showdown in the next My Hero Academia chapter, leaving fans eager to witness the outcome of this final battle.

Stay tuned for more anime news and manga updates in 2023.