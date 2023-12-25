My Hero Academia chapter 411: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 411, the first installment of the new year, is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be available on MANGA Plus and Shonen Jump websites.

On these platforms, readers can revisit the initial three and the three most recent chapters as many times as they wish. On the other hand, the MANGA Plus mobile application provides access to all chapters of the series. However, only the first and last three chapters can be read any number of times, and the rest can be read just once.

In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, readers saw the battle between All For One and Bakugo finally end, with the latter coming out on top. However, as significant as it is, this victory does not necessarily imply that the Heroes won the war, as the face-off between Deku and Shigaraki is currently underway, and things are getting heated. My Hero Academia chapter 411 is expected to focus on this decisive battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 411 release times in all regions

All For One, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 411 will be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, for fans in Japan. However, for the vast majority of Kohei Horikoshi's fans situated around the world, the next installment will be released at the following dates and times:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Friday, January 5, 2024 Central Time 9 am, Friday, January 5, 2024 Eastern Time 10 am, Friday, January 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024 Philippine Time 11 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Saturday, January 6, 2024 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Saturday, January 6, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 410 recap

Bakugo, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous chapter, titled Farewell, All For One!!, All For One planned to give Tomura his Quirk to regain control of his superior body and mind and then steal One For All. However, he continued to regress to a baby-like state.

His opponent, Bakugo, who was heavily injured at this point and coughing up blood, was not going to stop until he had seen All For One dead. Even though All For One attempted a surprise attack by firing a spike from his mouth aimed at Bakugo’s face, Bakugo stopped it with his teeth. With All For One’s last effort gone in vain, he disappeared.

Best Jeanist in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The chapter then cut to a flashback where Bakugo, Deku, Mirko, Edgheshot, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado discussed how to deal with Shigaraki. Best Jeanist, who was also present, was wary that Shigaraki, driven by his hatred and bolstered by his strength, might use his Decay Quirk to target the ground. Shigaraki himself was shown to confirm that his powers had grown to the extent that he could destroy the whole of Japan in just one week.

Back in the present, the battle between Deku and Shigaraki continued. Deku contemplated his next move as he could go on the offensive but was unsure how to effectively stop Shigaraki. On the other hand, Shigaraki was able to keep up with Deku’s Gearshift thanks to All For One.

Right then, Tomura touched Deku’s face. Although Deku was able to slice off Shigaraki’s fingers using Danger Sense, Banjo’s vestige immediately informed Deku that Shinomori’s vestige had disappeared.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 411?

Shigaraki will be in action in My Hero Academia chapter 411 (Image via Studio Bones)

Unfortunately, spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 411 are not available at the time of writing, although certain inferences might be made based on the previous chapter.

Shigaraki seems to have found a renewed sense of freedom with the death of All For One. In contrast, Deku has lost his Danger Sense Quirk, putting him at a disadvantage. Based on Kohei Horikoshi's own admission, the series might carry on for a while, so fans should expect an extended final showdown between the two.