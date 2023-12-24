My Hero Academia chapter 410: Bakugo vs All For Oneends as Deku loses Danger Sense to Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 410 was released earlier this weekend, bringing the exciting and somewhat shocking continuation to the final arc of the smash-hit manga series. While fans weren’t quite expecting all of the developments within the latest issue of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series, they’re nevertheless pleased with the release overall.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 also sets up an exciting main focus on Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki for the remainder of its final arc, with All For One now defeated. Although it’s unclear how much time the series has left, Horikoshi seems set to give fans an exciting and winding road to the end, however far away it is.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 sees Deku lose one of the few things he can’t replace as a hero

My Hero Academia chapter 410: Rewound

My Hero Academia chapter 410 excitingly opens up with All For One's final moments (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 410 begins with All For One saying he’s almost there and needs to give Tomura his Quirk to achieve his ultimate body. He teases that he still has a trump card to use with Tomura, saying he needs Tomura’s body to steal One For All.

All For One then begs Yoichi, saying he needs his brother’s help to crash everyone’s future. He adds that unpleasant experiences leave a bigger impact, likening this to his desire for everyone to “see” him forever and ever. As he says this, his hands and arms are revealed to be infantile in their shape and size.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 confirms All For One’s status on the next page, showing him having reverted to a baby crawling on the ground. Bakugo then approaches All For One, asking why he hasn’t vanished yet. However, he’s coughing blood and unable to stay standing or talk beyond this while All For One cries and tries to survive.

Bakugo's biggest victory in the series thus far comes in the opening half of My Hero Academia chapter 410 (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo tells his body to move, but it won’t listen. As he starts falling to the ground, Bakugo muses on how it’ll be okay since All For One is on death’s door and will disappear in no time. Bakugo then remembers a conversation with Kirishima where he said that being able to stand through anything makes one crazy strong.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 410 sees Bakugo defiantly plant his foot in the ground, keeping himself upright as a horrified All For One watches. Bakugo says his victory needs to be perfect, while All For One uses Spearlike Bones to shoot an attack at Bakugo from his mouth. A spurt of blood is seen, but it’s revealed that Bakugo caught and broke the speartip with his mouth and teeth.

All For One cries out like a baby throwing a tantrum over his defeat, simply repeating “no” and “I hate it” as his body begins disappearing. Hawks’ vestige says that the stolen Quirk factors are returning to the users before joking that such an event is way too convenient for real life. All For One then reverts into a fetus and egg cell before disappearing. Bakugo tries raising his fist to hit the All Might victory pose but instead crashes to the ground and tells Midoriya to do his best.

My Hero Academia chapter 410: One down, one to go

My Hero Academia chapter 410 begins a flashback to a few days prior, where Bakugo, Deku, Mirko, Edgheshot, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado discuss the coming battle. Best Jeanist is also present and claims they must defeat Shigaraki inside the U.A. before he can free himself.

Bakugo agrees, but for the wrong reason, leading Jeanist to elaborate that this strategy is about their split personality and what they aim to protect. Nejire confusedly comments on how all the citizens are evacuated, prompting Edgeshot to point out that they no longer have the luxury to worry about buildings and must prioritize protecting the future.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 sees Best Jeanist claim that their mental conflict will be a problem and that he’d rather deal with All For One, who won’t want to kill en masse. Bakugo points out that Shigaraki won’t stop until he’s killed everyone. Jeanist concludes that Shigaraki is such a personification of destruction that he’ll likely target the ground to begin a chain reaction.

He adds that they need to protect something when thinking about the future. However, the flashback ends before he fully elaborates, instead cutting to the bunker where some people are discussing their farmhouse, which Shigaraki destroyed. Inko Midoriya is seen watching the battle with tears as the scene shifts to Deku versus Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 sees Shigaraki explain his use of Decay to bore the ground vertically, allowing him to destroy entire chunks of Shizuoka instantly. Shigaraki adds that even though Japan is massive at 378 thousand square kilometers in size, he won’t need more than a week to wipe it off the face of the earth.

Shigaraki adds that this will be his destruction, meaning there’ll be no way to rebuild the country by the time he’s done. Meanwhile, Deku is pondering how to finish this quickly since he can’t perpetually keep up the blend of Fa Jin, Danger Sense, and Gearshift. Shigaraki then comments on how All For One has died, adding that he reaped what he sowed by leaving Bakugo alive.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 then sees Shigaraki say he needs to thank All For One since he made him strong enough to match Deku’s speed. He then puts his fingers on Shigaraki’s face, but Izuku immediately uses Danger Sense to sever them from his hand. However, the chapter ends by revealing that even in that tiny instant, Shigaraki could steal the Danger Sense Quirk as he asks Deku how much longer he can last in this fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 410: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 410 serves as an exciting and thrilling introduction to the final stages of the series. The setup of the final stages of Deku and Shigaraki’s fight is excellent, especially with the reveal that Shigaraki can seemingly specifically target and steal certain Quirks from the One For All anthology.

The issue also establishes that Midoriya is in great danger after losing Danger Sense, forcing him to rise to the challenge and surpass his skill limits yet again. While indeed an unexpected start to their fight’s final stages, it’s exciting and enthralling for fans.

