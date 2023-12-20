My Hero Academia chapter 410: Did Deku permanently lose Danger Sense to Shigaraki? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 410 raw scans have been released, and spoilers have been making the rounds on the internet. The latest chapter’s spoilers indicated some important points that fans are aching to see. All For One is finally defeated, and it seems like Bakugo Katsuki put the final nail in the coffin.

The fight between both of these characters took the internet by storm, and fans are breathing a sigh of relief now that AFO is dead. He is considered to be one of the worst villains in anime, and his presence certainly won’t be missed by viewers.

That being said, the focus has now shifted to Deku. After taking a look at certain panels from the raw scans, there seems to be one question on readers’ minds: Did Deku permanently lose Danger Sense to Shigaraki Tomura? Let’s take a look at the panels and understand what could have possibly happened.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga chapters as well as spoilers from chapter 410 which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Did Deku permanently lose Danger sense in My Hero Academia chapter 410?

Deku snaps and activates Danger Sense in the anime series (Image via Bones)

Based on the spoilers that are making the rounds on the internet, it seems like Deku permanently lost Danger sense to Shigaraki Tomura in My Hero Academia.

Before we dive right into the topic, let’s take a quick look at what Danger Sense is. It is a quirk that was originally Hikage Shinomori, the fourth user of One For All. Deku managed to inherit this quirk from the manga series. It allows him to perceive malicious intent and danger in his surroundings, allowing him to react accordingly.

How did Deku lose his Danger Sense in My Hero Academia chapter 410? As per the raw scans, Deku’s face was touched by Tomura Shigaraki. However, at the same time, Deku managed to destroy one of his fingers, all thanks to Danger Sense. However, a rough translation suggested that Tomura Shigaraki managed to steal Danger Sense.

As per the translation, Shigaraki Tomura screamed, “How long can you keep fighting?” while Daigoro Banjo was seen screaming, “Boy Shinomori’s Gone!” Shigaraki managed to steal this quirk from Deku, which certainly played a role in tilting the odds in Shigaraki’s favor.

To reiterate the point, Deku has lost his Danger Sense to Shigaraki Tomura in My Hero Academia chapter 410. The official version of the chapter will most likely confirm this fact.

Other notable moments in My Hero Academia chapter 410

As per the raw scan, the biggest highlight of My Hero Academia chapter 410 was the downfall of AFO. Bakugo Katsuki went guns-blazing to defeat the foe. He knew that the weaker it got, the more it would regress into a child and eventually into the single cell that he grew from.

After his Howitzer Impact, AFO turned into an infant and shot out a spiked object from his mouth, and Bakugo managed to catch it with his jaws.

The baby slowly turned into a cell and eventually vanished. Bakugo collapsed on the floor with his arm pointed out. He was disappointed not to be able to pose like All Might after defeating AFO. Now that one major threat has been neutralized, all eyes are on Deku as he attempts to take on and defeat Shigaraki Tomura.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.