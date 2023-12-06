My Hero Academia chapter 409 finally gives Katsuki Bakugo the spotlight he deserved

In My Hero Academia chapter 409, Katsuki Bakugo, the childhood friend and rival of the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, finally seizes his long-awaited moment in the spotlight. This pivotal moment unfolds in his confrontation against the series' major antagonist, All For One.

After the intense showdown between AFO and Mecha All Might, (otherwise known as Armored All Might), the focus of the narrative shifts to Bakugo in the recent chapters of the manga.

Upon rescuing All Might from his imminent death, Bakugo faces off against AFO, thus beginning one of the most epic battles of the series. With this significant development, Katsuki Bakugo emerges as the central figure, taking the lead in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 409.

Katsuki Bakugo takes center stage as he clashes against AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 409

In the earlier chapters in the series, Katsuki Bakugo, (also known by his hero name The Great Explosion Murder God: Dynamite), appears to undergo a quirk awakening, as suggested by the No. 5 pro hero, Edgeshot. As chapter 408 concludes, Bakugo stands on the brink of facing AFO's ultimate attack.

While Bakugo began pushing towards the central spot a few chapters prior, My Hero Academia chapter 409 undeniably grants him his long-deserved prominence. Even though his confrontation with AFO seemingly concludes in this chapter, emerging victorious over the Demon Lord of the quirk society solidifies Bakugo as one of the greatest heroes in the storyline.

The narrative focus on Katsuki Bakugo

My Hero Academia chapter 409, titled Quirk!!! Explosion!!!, opens with showcasing a ­newborn Bakugo alongside his parents. The following narrative delves into flashbacks of significant moments from his past, highlighting his strained relationship with Deku in their childhood and the subsequent improvement of their connection.

These scenes in My Hero Academia chapter 409 vividly capture Bakugo’s personal and emotional growth as a character. The narrative then returns to the present timeline, as AFO initiates his ultimate attack, Omni factor Unleash: All For One Goal, aiming to bypass Bakugo and reach Shigaraki.

Bakugo saves All Might (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

All Might warns Bakugo to evade, considering this is AFO’s most powerful attack, where he unleashes every stolen quirk in his arsenal. However, moments after the attack begins, Bakugo causes AFO to explode, sending him crashing to the ground.

AFO and the readers are both left bewildered, as Bakugo seemingly didn't make a move. Bakugo then reveals that he previously planted his explosive sweat drops on AFO, leaving the villain flabbergasted at being outsmarted by a mere rookie hero.

The subsequent events unfold with a stunning double spread of Howitzer Impact, one of Bakugo’s strongest moves. This is followed by three more double spreads and additional pages showcasing his spectacular barrage of explosions directed at AFO.

Bakugo vs. AFO (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi then skillfully incorporates four double spreads. His magnificent art throughout the chapter exclusively highlights Katsuki Bakugo, his explosive prowess, and his overpowering triumph over AFO – the most formidable antagonist of the series. Bakugo’s explosions not only force AFO to revert to a childlike state but also cause all his stolen quirks to go haywire.

In chapter 409’s concluding pages, Bakugo declares:

“This is our story!!!”

He also acknowledges that he couldn't have defeated AFO alone. Yet, in the events of My Hero Academia chapter 409, he singlehandedly subdued AFO, showcasing his exceptional strength and intellect. His dialogue serves as a testament to his remarkable character growth, emphasizing his humility and maturity over the years.

Final thoughts

Bakugo and All Might, as seen in the manga (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Having finally given Bakugo his well-deserved spotlight, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has raised expectations within the fandom. Fans are now eagerly anticipating that other characters, including Deku and Shigaraki, will also have their moments in the upcoming chapters.

There's also hope that the narrative will soon unveil the whereabouts of Aizawa (Eraserhead), Present Mic, and Kurogiri, providing insights into their current situation. As such, fans can look forward to more stunning artwork, double-spread pages, and thrilling fight sequences from the mangaka in the chapters to come.

