My Hero Academia chapter 406: Bakugo Vs All for One begins with a Quirk Awakening

My Hero Academia chapter 406 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of the two ultimate fights the series is setting up for its finale. While Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki was given some screen time, the main focus was spent on Katsuki Bakugo versus All For One.

This focus was entirely justified within My Hero Academia chapter 406 as well, with the issue emphasizing that Bakugo understands how to use his Quirk to its full potential in real-time. Likewise, this made for an enthralling continuation of the series which gave Bakugo a much-needed upgrade in the wake of Deku’s impressive recent feats.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 sets up Bakugo as a true equal to Deku

My Hero Academia chapter 406 began with a focus on the various other battlefields of this final war, revealing them to have been secured. This included the Central Hospital battlefield, the Okuta Island battlefield, and the ground zero of the Divide-and-Conquer operation, which was where fans last saw Toru Hagakure and Yuga Aoyama.

This focus also revealed that the fight at the National Takoba Arena was still underway, with Ryuko Tatsuma, Masahirao Ojiro, and others fighting a very sinister-looking villain. It was then revealed that Skeptic had been captured and that the underground evacuation to Shiketsu was now complete, with the civilians in the stuck block safe and en route.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 also confirmed that no villains remained at the ruins of Jaku Hospital, but that the locations of Kurogiri, Present Mic, and Eraserhead were unknown. Lady Nagant was then seen remembering Rock Lock’s words to him about having faith in Izuku Midoriya, saying the young hero’s name before the scene shifted back to All Might.

All Might's safety is seemingly secured in My Hero Academia chapter 406 with Bakugo successfully grabbing One For All's attention (Image via Studio bones)

As a massive explosion appeared in the sky, All Might commented on how fast Bakugo had suddenly become. Edgeshot then explained that at the brink of his prior death, he became so fast that he left even Shigaraki in the dust, even if for a single moment. Edgeshot asserted that this was because Bakugo was in the process of learning something new about his Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 then saw Bakugo implicitly confirm this by telling himself to keep using this “side effect” of his Quirk. All For One, who was slammed through several floors of a building by Bakugo’s last attack, decided he would kill the boy later rather than waste time now. The issue then shifted to Deku versus Shigaraki, where the latter said he would just have to destroy Bakugo again and again until he was beyond repair.

Deku seemingly ignored this, analyzing the situation and realizing that despite successfully dodging Shigaraki’s attacks, he couldn’t overcome the various endurance-boosting Quirks he was using. Deku then confirmed that his next Gearshift truly would be the last, since he wouldn’t even be able to move again after using it.

My Hero Academia chapter 406: Heroic spirits

Despite this, Deku committed himself to this plan, claiming this would be his “final final” attack as he and Shigaraki prepared to charge at each other. Bakugo likewise prepared to rush All For One, as the words “Go Beyond” appeared on the first double-spread page of My Hero Academia chapter 406. However, All For One tried escaping Bakugo, while commenting that the young boy being not as strong as Endeavor or Dark Shadow made him not a priority.

He furthered that Bakugo didn't even come close to All Might, asserting that he had no right or fate to speed up his own Rewinding process due to being nothing but a pebble. Bakugo, meanwhile, claimed that he finally understood how to maximize his Quirk via the pain he felt. He explained that when the sweat concentrated on his panels flowed through his whole body, it hurt.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 406 saw him assert that where it hurt the most and the interval between twinges of pain was the key to unleashing secondary explosions. By doing so, he became so fast that he couldn’t even control himself, as seen when he slammed himself into the ground beside All For One as he tried catching up to him.

One For All's hatred for the Second User, now named Kudo, clouds his judgment in My Hero Academia chapter 406 (Image via Studio bones)

All For One questioned what was beside him, while Bakugo laughed and happily claimed he was so fast as he continued slamming into the ground. All For One questioned just who Bakugo was, while the young boy asserted that he felt like he could even surpass Deku. Meanwhile, Bakugo’s parents were watching him fight, nervous but claiming they must watch since he must be smiling like he always does.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 then saw All For One question why Bakugo kept making him angrier than even All Might, realizing that he looked just like One For All’s Second User. This started a flashback to when All For One gave the Second User his facial scar, where the Second User tells him that his brother Yoichi is gone, dead by All For One’s own hand.

All For One then asserted that this hatred unlocked this memory in him, claiming that the Second User was to blame for reaching his hand out to Yoichi. All For One then remembered Bakugo and Deku grabbing hands just a few moments earlier, as Bakugo unleashed a massive explosion that successfully slammed All For One into a building.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 then saw All For One claim that the one he hated the most was the Second User, revealing his name to be Kudo as he screamed it was all his fault. Bakugo hilariously reminded All For One that he was “Kacchan of the Bakugos” as the chapter came to an end.

My Hero Academia chapter 406: In summation

This latest installment for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series is one of the most exciting in recent weeks, seeing Bakugo and All For One’s fight officially begin. With the latter enraged over the former’s visage and its similarity to Kudo, it seems that his focus will indeed be on killing Bakugo rather than taking over Shigaraki’s body.

Likewise, with My Hero Academia chapter 406 setting up Deku’s final attack on Tomura Shigaraki, fans could be seeing these fights come to an end in the near future. However, this remains to be seen, as one sudden move from either All For One or Shigaraki could completely change the current situation.

