Did Bakugo have a quick awakening in My Hero Academia chapter 406? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 406 is bound to have a battle that a lot of fans of the series were looking for: Katsuki Bakugo vs. All for One. While it seems that the legendary Symbol of Fear could have the upper hand against Bakugo, it seems very likely that the latter has had a Quirk awakening, which, in a way, should level the playing field.

It is also going to be very interesting to see how Bakugo approaches the fight in My Hero Academia chapter 406, considering his massive injuries when fighting Tomura Shigaraki. However, at the present moment, Katsuki is the last man standing against All for One, considering that Deku is taking care of Shigaraki, so this chapter is essential to understand how the battle will proceed.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 406.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 could show Bakugo's Quirk awakening

There have been leaks of My Hero Academia chapter 406 recently and it explored Bakugo's fight with All for One. While a lot of fans had concerns that Katsuki was going to give one of the series' main villains a run for his money, author Kohei Horikoshi is showing that the hero is going to have a Quirk awakening.

Bakugo is shown giving All for One the works and obtaining a massive power boost because of his Quirk awakening, although this comes with a cost. Since he is already on his last legs, he needs to make quick use of his new-found powers in order to reduce All for One to a child because of the latter's Rewind abilities, which would be the fight's main focus.

There is also a greater emphasis on Bakugo's change in recent arcs and his friendship with Deku through the way he calls himself "Kacchan". This was something that the series' protagonist constantly called him, much to Bakugo's annoyance, so him embracing that nickname is a nice sign of his character development over the years.

The validity of Bakugo defeating All for One

The final arc of the series has thus received a lot of criticism, and this often refers to the lack of meaningful deaths, plot conveniences, and overall not feeling the stakes of what was a final battle. In that regard, My Hero Academia chapter 406 could be walking on thin ice as well with this battle, which is something worth taking into account.

While it is true that Bakugo is very strong and a Quirk awakening could level the playing field a lot, it's also true that All for One's strength has been underutilized. Considering that he is someone who has an infinite amount of Quirks at his disposal and a plethora of experience fighting heroes, his performance so far in this arc has been viewed as a disappointment by a large portion of the fandom.

It could make a lot of sense thematically if Bakugo defeats All for One in regards to the former finally saving All Might. However, this is also a character with zero connections to the Symbol of Fear and whose power levels shouldn't be enough to take down a character like this. Be that as it may, it depends on how Kohei Horikoshi manages to pull this off.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 406 is bound to generate a lot of discussions in the fandom about Bakugo's potential Quirk awakening and what this could mean in this definitive battle against All for One. Above all else, most fans want a quality ending to this series they care so much about.

