My Hero Academia chapter 405: Bakugo vs All For One begins as All Might is saved

My Hero Academia chapter 405 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Katsuki Bakugo’s return to the battlefield. While fans were unsure of what to expect from his continued presence, the chapter made for a truly exciting development, cementing that Bakugo is here to fight until the end.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 also saw Bakugo unflinchingly stand up to All For One, clearly unfazed by the self-proclaimed Demon Lord’s intimidating presence. While it remains to be seen if Bakugo can put his money where his mouth is, it appears that fans are at least in for a passionate and scrappy fight from the young Pro Hero.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 sees Bakugo make a visible impact on the battlefield

My Hero Academia chapter 405: A life saved and a battle inherited

My Hero Academia chapter 405 begins with All Might having a hallucinatory conversation with Sir Nighteye, where the latter confirms that this should’ve been the end of his life. However, fate has been twisted, thanks to Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo’s interference. All Might commented on how mentors are supposed to die and pass their wills on, but Nighteye told him to save it for the comic books.

As the hallucination ended, with Nighteye telling him that Heroes are human too, people all over the world reacted to Bakugo’s clutch save of All Might’s life. While his landing on a nearby roof wasn’t exactly a safe one, he and All Might were both revealed to be fine. All Might asked Bakugo if he was okay, but he responded by noting how it is his line, before throwing up blood.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 then saw Edgeshot say that it is, in fact, actually his line as he stitched up and exited Bakugo’s body. He revealed that he forced Bakugo to vomit up blood because there was too much inside. Edgeshot confirmed that Bakugo’s bones and organs won’t be collapsing anymore, but even lifting a finger will hurt severely, and that it’s not a body meant for fighting.

Bakugo acknowledged this, thanking his senior for allowing him to live. However, Edgeshot revealed that he only bound things together, and was unable to restart his heart and lungs. Just as it seemed like it would either be Edgeshot’s life or his, a drop of explosive sweat from Bakugo came crashing through his bloodstream, restarting his heart. Thus, it was Bakugo’s own Quirk that he trained so hard to improve which brought him back to life.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 then saw Bakugo hilariously ask if the shining child was All For One, which All Might confirmed. He then asked for the boy’s arm, remarking that even if it doesn’t work anymore, it will at least serve as a splint for his arm. All Might then gave Bakugo the Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight gauntlet, the name of which caused Bakugo to smile as All Might apologized for not being able to give him anything else.

All For One was then seen telling himself that he can’t lose any more time, and must prioritize assimilating with Shigaraki and obtaining One For All. However, his blood boiled as he remembered everyone who had opposed him in the war up to that point. Unable to contain his rage, he questioned why everything is going so wrong.

Before he can even make a decision regarding what to do, however, My Hero Academia chapter 405 sees Bakugo appear in front of him, declaring that he is All For One’s final boss. As All For One remembers One For All’s Second User, Bakugo attacks him with a massive explosion. The chapter ends with Bakugo saying he’s the one who steps in when Izuku “Deku” Midoriya can’t handle everything all on his own.

My Hero Academia chapter 405: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 405 is a short but sweet chapter that sets up Bakugo versus All For One in an incredibly exciting matter. WIth All For One’s rage having seemingly taken over, it’s all but confirmed that he will prioritize dealing with Bakugo over what he logically knows he should be doing.

My Hero Academia chapter 405 also sets up All Might as still being a major part of All For One’s defeat by giving Bakugo the last remaining gauntlet of his armor. Although All Might believes it isn’t working anymore, fans can expect the gauntlet to come in clutch for Bakugo, possibly even serving as the final hit that kills All For One once and for all.

