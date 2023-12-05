My Hero Academia chapter 409: Major spoilers to expect

With the exciting news of My Hero Academia chapter 409 releasing the week after the previous issue having been confirmed, fans are incredibly excited to see what happens next.

With All For One and Izuku Midoriya seemingly both betting their success on one final move, the upcoming issue is likely to be a momentous one considering the stakes and circumstances.

Likewise, fans are desperate for any alleged spoiler information they can get on My Hero Academia chapter 409’s coming events and developments. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the release aren’t available at the time of this article’s writing, with the series’ spoiler process typically starting later on in the series’ release weeks.

Thankfully, there are some larger aspects and story beats fans can expect to see in My Hero Academia chapter 409 even without the help of leaked information. All For One’s execution of his final move is a likely one, as is a shift in perspective to Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki assuming the self-proclaimed Demon Lord’s plan goes as fans are expecting it to.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 likely to show all but the end of All For One before shifting to Deku vs Shigaraki

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, there are a few major steps fans can expect My Hero Academia chapter 409 to take even without the help of spoiler information. One of the biggest is All For One’s execution of his apparent ultimate move, which is essentially a gamble with the rest of the lifeforce Rewind is allowing him.

Unfortunately, the move is likely to fail, with All For One unable to both defeat Bakugo and take over Shigaraki in one fell swoop like he’s currently planning to. With Bakugo surviving, this will likely set up a final confrontation between the two, in which Bakugo keeps watch over All For One who will be in an infantile state by this point.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 will likely see All For One retain his mental age despite physically becoming a baby, setting up one last monologue from the overarching villain. While it’s possible that a second effort by him could be set up here via his words, it’s more likely than not that this will be All For One’s final moments in the series.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, the issue is expected to shift focus to Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki at this point, where the former is also making somewhat of a gamble for the next move. Having only one Gearshift left before his body gives out on him fully, Deku’s plan seems to be to use Gearshift in combination with his other Quirks to break through Shigaraki’s incredible durability.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 409 is likely to see this plan delayed by Shigaraki, who’ll likely go into a Frenzy over the fact that All For One is now all but dead. This will likely be a gleeful frenzy rather than an incensed one, but it’ll nevertheless see Shigaraki acting irrationally, gleefully, and relentlessly, attacking Deku.

This will likely set up the issue’s final moments, where Deku should create an opening against the maddened Shigaraki briefly enough to set up his final move. However, the chapter will likely end on this setup, saving the move’s actual execution for the following release.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.