All Might's death could set up return of one of My Hero Academia's most powerful Quirks

My Hero Academia has long teased All Might's death, whether it's through his declining health, Sir Nighteye's vision, or simply following shonen tropes of the main character's master dying. However, while All Might has been avoiding that fate for quite some time now, his current fight with All for One in the manga could be the best moment for author Kohei Horikoshi to pull this trigger. That, in turn, could lead to some interesting places, according to fan theories.

If there was a character in My Hero Academia that was a massive disappointment, that was the American hero, Star and Stripes. She had a very exciting entrance in the series, even going as far as fighting a powered-up Tomura Shigaraki, but she was quickly killed off by the villain. Now, considering the recent events and the possibility of All Might's death, this theory could hold some weight for Star and Stripes' return in a weird way.

The My Hero Academia theory of how Star and Stripes' Quirk could come back with All Might's death

Now that he is stalling for the rest of the heroes in his fight with All for One in the manga, hoping that the villain's rejuvenation process makes him go back to even before he was born, it seems that All Might's death could be all but guaranteed. While Horikoshi has avoided that for a long time and there's a chance for Toshinori to survive, his possible demise could make a sudden comeback for the New Order Quirk.

The general idea of this theory is that My Hero Academia has already shown that the One for All users live on after their passing inside the current. This has been proven by several moments Deku has had with past wielders. Therefore, there is a chance that All Might could die and his vestige fully become physical, which could lead to a possible return of the New Order Quirk that Star and Stripes had.

It's also worth mentioning that this is just a theory made by fans and could very well not happen. There have been cases of fan theories coming to fruition in the series, the most famous being Dabi being a Todoroki, but this doesn't mean that every single one of them is going to become true.

Explaining why this theory wouldn't work

Star and Stripes' death was massively disappointing for a lot of My Hero Academia fans since she had the potential to do a lot more. However, the truth of the matter is that is very unlikely for her or her New Order Quirk to make a comeback. One major reason is that Horikoshi is focusing on completing the remaining. The other reason is that there isn't a convincing way to bring the character or the Quirk back.

Yes, the One for All Quirk has shown that the former users (or at least a part of them) can live on within the current wielder of this power. However, it's also worth pointing out that One for All is a very unique Quirk and works very differently from others, which is something that the New Order Quirk, for example, doesn't have.

From another perspective, the fans would have wanted to see more of Star and Stripes and this theory regarding All Might's death could be a way to get that. However, there is also the fact she wasn't a major character in the series. It could be argued that she was a plot device to weaken Tomura Shigaraki and make him a bit more vulnerable during his battle with Deku and the others.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia has been heading towards its conclusion in the last year or so and All Might's death could be a huge sign of that potential ending. However, this doesn't really mean that Star and Stripes or her New World Quirk are going to make a comeback, even if it is something that most fans would enjoy.

