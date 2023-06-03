My Hero Academia fans forget the difference between Dabi and Toya Todoroki

Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki, has been one of the most interesting characters in My Hero Academia since his introduction. After stepping into the story as a mysterious villain with a burnt face, he soon grows to be one of the major players in the story.

Over time, Dabi's villainous motivations, coupled with his use of blue flames and the knowledge of genetics in Quirk-making, caused a popular fan theory to surface that connected Dabi to the Todoroki family. Fan theories are hit or miss, but in this instance, readers of Horikoshi's magnum opus could not have been more right.

Dabi was revealed to be Shoto Todoroki's eldest brother and a fellow victim of Endeavor, aka Enji Todoroki's abusive parenting style. However, whereas Shoto managed to overcome his trauma to a degree and find a way to be a hero, Toya was unable to do so. Thus emerged a complex individual with trauma who constantly kept fans on the edge of their seat.

After My Hero Academia chapter 390 showcases Dabi's fate, fans are divided as to whether he deserved that ending.

Blooming Sky @bloomingskysumr @StromboliOlie Toya deserved better, there's a distinct difference between Toya and Dabi. I'd say, considering everything, Dabi is having the best ending he can get. @StromboliOlie Toya deserved better, there's a distinct difference between Toya and Dabi. I'd say, considering everything, Dabi is having the best ending he can get.

After a seeming hint that there is redemption for Dabi, Horikoshi decides to take a more difficult and nuanced role. As per the spoilers of the latest chapter, Shoto covers the entire area in ice using his Great Glacial Aegir. He is delighted that his entire family is present and understands that his ice by itself would not have been sufficient, though, as it is not enough to perform the function.

When Toya regains consciouness from his stupor-like state, the temporary love for his family and hope he had expressed for a better life seeps away. Instead, he hatefully wishes death on his entire family. Natsuo wonders what his brother will do when he declares this anger. Dabi's body is in ruins, his jaw and eyes have been damaged, and even if he survives the various medical procedures required to save him, he will be disabled.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers suggest that he is held together by Shoto's ice, which is covering him. Before going to sleep, Endeavor offers his family, particularly Rei and Toya, his condolences. The conclusion might not have satisfied everyone, but it was a fitting end for Dabi, as he is a mass murderer at the end of the day. While his trauma can explain it, it can never excuse or justify what he did.

Why the conclusion of Dabi versus Toya has divided fans

Strom @StromboliOlie Everyone saying "Dabi deserved better" "Endeavor is a bad dad" lol No Dabi murdered innocent people and never attended. Daddy issues don't give you the right to murder. If anyone deserves better it's Shoto. At least Endeavor admitted his faults and atoning for such. #MHA390 Everyone saying "Dabi deserved better" "Endeavor is a bad dad" lol No Dabi murdered innocent people and never attended. Daddy issues don't give you the right to murder. If anyone deserves better it's Shoto. At least Endeavor admitted his faults and atoning for such. #MHA390 https://t.co/ChVIUZpIJQ

Naturally, Horikoshi's desire to end the story as he did in My Hero Academia showcases how everyone cannot be saved. Lady Nagant and Gentle were not mass murderers, while Toya had shown his obsession to follow in his father's twisted footsteps and dedicate his life to becoming a hero, so much so that he even attempted to kill his young brother who might be a potential threat when he was eight years old.

Shoto forgave his father, whose own redemption arc received mixed signals but delivered an emotional moment. However, Enji Todoroki had never killed anyone, but even that too had messed Toya up. As it happens, several fans have taken to Twitter to voice their support for or against the idea of redemption arcs for the Todoroki family, considering the messed-up family dynamics they all have in My Hero Academia.

Dabi and Toya have become different entities in the minds of people, where the former is a vengeance-obsessed Nomu in My Hero Academia with little to no trace of his former empathy, while the latter is a tragic character that goes astray and destroys himself due to a combination of his own and his father's actions. The latter, one can understand, but Dabi can never be considered an innocent victim.

grape juice @harlequinyosei @StromboliOlie I keep seeing "Endeavor should have been a better father" and while that's true, that's so much easier said than done. Touya was the one who wouldn't stop with his obsession of becoming a hero, no matter what endeavor did. @StromboliOlie I keep seeing "Endeavor should have been a better father" and while that's true, that's so much easier said than done. Touya was the one who wouldn't stop with his obsession of becoming a hero, no matter what endeavor did.

Anish @AnishParajuli6 @harlequinyosei @StromboliOlie Yeah because Endeavor from when he was little kept repeating to him that he was meant to be the greatest hero and as soon as he found out his body wasn't compatible just decided to make more babies and train one of them while just ignoring Touya. Touya gives the best analogy on @harlequinyosei @StromboliOlie Yeah because Endeavor from when he was little kept repeating to him that he was meant to be the greatest hero and as soon as he found out his body wasn't compatible just decided to make more babies and train one of them while just ignoring Touya. Touya gives the best analogy on

MarcelSSJ4 @MarcelSSJ2 mad goofies out here @StromboliOlie Dabi is a murderermad goofies out here @StromboliOlie Dabi is a murderer💀mad goofies out here

Strom @StromboliOlie @Xaldonix2 What endeavor did was not okay but at least he realizes that and is trying to be a better person and is willing to die if it means atoning for those sins. Not going and murdering innocent people and children. @Xaldonix2 What endeavor did was not okay but at least he realizes that and is trying to be a better person and is willing to die if it means atoning for those sins. Not going and murdering innocent people and children.

However, despite all these replies, it is no wonder that fans have remain heartbroken. The idea of a shattered family with a formerly abusive father, his abused wife, and his traumatized kids is sure to evoke discomfort considering their similarities to real world tales of family abuse and betrayal, even though the same is less dramatized in My Hero Academia.

