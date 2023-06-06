Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fans go to war over their two strongest female characters

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia have started a new internet spat over two well-developed but underutilized characters from their respective shows. Fans of Gege Akutami and Kohei Horikoshi's series are at one other's throats again, but this is hardly the first time this has happened.

Comparisons between these two series are inescapable, as they are two of the most popular new-gen (meaning beginning serialization during or after 2010) anime and manga series currently available. That being said, both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen fans tend to find inventive and interesting ways in which they can compare the series.

Likewise, with the recent reveal of the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23 cover being Yuki Tsukumo, My Hero Academia fans have since taken to comparing Yuki to Star and Stripe. With the two characters belonging to similar archetypes and playing similar roles in their respective series, it’s relatively unsurprising that fans have begun comparing them.

Warning: Major manga spoilers for both series below.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia dispute over who is the most underutilized character

Fan reaction

The discussion amongst My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen fans began when Twitter user @ThunderTheDevil (Thunder) quote tweeted the aforementioned volume 23 cover reveal. In their quote tweet, Thunder asserted that Yuki Tsukumo was her series’ version of Pro Hero Star and Stripe, also known as Cathleen Bate.

While the commonality between the two may not be immediately clear for some, it’s actually a fairly accurate claim considering the role each plays. Both are essentially used for just one fight, meant to move the plot forward in a significant way via their losses, and are deceptively deep characters who could have easily been expanded on more.

It’s an interesting choice for each series’ respective character, especially considering that both Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia started their final stages shortly thereafter. Both Tsukumo and Star and Stripe would’ve been massively helpful in the current final battles of the series, especially so for Star and Stripe.

Conversely, it could be for this very reason that Akutami and Horikoshi decided to kill off their respective powerhouses. Having either or alive for their series’ final fights may have lowered the stakes and drama of each series’ narrative approach. This is especially true for Horikoshi’s series, which has taken a war arc approach for its final stages, whereas Akutami seems to be focusing on one-on-one battles.

DanZan @DanZan92047889 @ThunderTheDevil Not even half as good as sns @ThunderTheDevil Not even half as good as sns

Jaz°🦦🔜 Dreamcon @realjazxyboi @ThunderTheDevil only difference is yuki actually got screentime before she got hoed however stars n stripes was introduced and offed in the span of less than 5 chapters @ThunderTheDevil only difference is yuki actually got screentime before she got hoed however stars n stripes was introduced and offed in the span of less than 5 chapters 😭

The fans of both Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia jumped into the responses to Thunder's tweet to defend their favorite series' protagonists. It’s interesting to see the argument fans are making, with a popular one being the length of time each respective character was present in their canonical series prior to their deaths.

For example, Star and Stripe was introduced and killed off in the same short arc, which was essentially a five-chapter length of time for her presence in the series. Yuki Tsukumo, however, had been fairly present from the start of her series, appearing in flashbacks and at various key points in the series.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the two are very similar characters who play similar roles, despite some nuanced differences.

