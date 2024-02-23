My Hero Academia chapter 415: Eri showing up in Deku vs. Shigaraki will be the worst development

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is set to be released on Monday, February 26, 2024. However, days before its release, the manga's spoilers were leaked online. According to the spoilers, the manga will switch perspectives for some time as Eri is seemingly running away from Ectoplasm at the Evacuation Center.

It has been some time since Eri appeared in the manga. Right as the Final War Arc began, she was shown to be at the Evacuation Center with the rest of the civilians and refugees. At the time, she was unaware that the villains had reversed-engineered the Quirk-Destroying Drug created from her Quirk. Following that, as evident from the spoilers, she is seemingly running away from the facility.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia Chapter 415.

My Hero Academia Chapter 415: Eri's arrival at Deku vs Shigaraki battlefield could ruin the development

As revealed by the My Hero Academia manga, Shigaraki Tomura had become too overpowered after obtaining Danger Sense from Deku. The All For One user was already too powerful, however, with Danger Sense, he was able to defend himself well. Deku losing the power also meant that the hero was more susceptible to any oncoming attacks.

Hence, One For All second user Kudo came up with the plan to transfer the remaining OFA vestiges onto Shigaraki to damage him from the inside. This effectively meant that Deku was going to lose the quirk that All Might had transferred to him. Considering that Deku had now become the last beacon of hope for humanity, the hero transferring his quirk to Shigaraki meant that he would be giving away his treasure and also risking everyone's lives with the plan.

With such developments, the manga was slowly inching closer to its end. So, given the developments, Deku was risking everything while trying to protect humanity. Such a story is bound to impact his legacy in the future. This is why Eri's arrival at the battlefield, as hinted at by My Hero Academia Chapter 415, is set to be the worst development for the final arc.

As fans would know, Eri's quirk is Rewind. Her quirk allows her to reverse a living individual's body back to a previous state. While the quirk was initially considered to be very dangerous, she has brought it under control. Hence, she can control how much she rewinds an individual's body.

This meant that if Eri, as suggested by My Hero Academia Chapter 415, is going to the battlefield, it could create the worst possible plot development. If Deku gets healed during the fight, the development would effectively dampen all the events that had taken place up to this point during the fight.

Moreover, the manga also saw Eri rewinding Mirio Togata's body to the point that his quirk could be recovered. Thus, there remains a possibility that after Deku gives up his quirk vestiges and possibly defeats Shigaraki, Eri might simply rewind his body to get his quirk vestiges back to him. Such a development would only make his willingness to sacrifice less note-worthy.

Otherwise, there also remains the possibility that Shigaraki Tomura might get his hands on Eri, and possibly rewind his body to heal himself. Such a development would only create the worst possible scenario for the heroes. Hence, if the hint given by My Hero Academia Chapter 415 ends up being true, it could end up being the worst development for the manga.