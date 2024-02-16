Shueisha celebrates MANGA Plus' 5th anniversary with exclusive interviews and more

Friday, February 16, 2024 saw Shueisha's MANGA Plus celebrate its 5th Anniversary. MANGA Plus informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that its Celebration Plans include exclusive interviews and discounts on the platform’s subscription. The interviews will focus on editors from three of the platform’s most consistently popular series, including Sakamoto Days, Kaiju No. 8, and Kagurabachi.

The discount on the MANGA Plus Deluxe Plan is a limited-time one, and will see a consideraple price drop. The Deluxe Plan offers users the opportunity to view all chapters of both currently serializing titles and completed titles, numbering more than 15,000 chapters in total given the platform’s depth of content. The Deluxe Plan also offers an ad-free experience of the smartphone application.

Shueisha’s influential MANGA Plus platform celebrates its 5th birthday in style

Promotional banner for the anniversary (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned above, the interviews which are a part of the MANGA Plus 5th Anniversary Celebrations will be done with the editors for three of the platform’s most popular series. This includes interviews with Sakamoto Days editor Yuto Suzuki, Kaiju No. 8 editor Seijiro Nakaji, and Kagurabachi editor Takuro Imamura. The three series were created and are written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Naoya Matsumoto, and Takeru Hokazono, respectively.

The interviews will be released over the course of three days, and will give readers “insights into the creative process and inspirations behind beloved manga series.” The first interview to be released will be with Suzuki, followed by Nakaji’s interview, and leaving Imamura’s interview to bring up the rear. The discount on the Deluxe Plan will see the price drop to $3.99 USD per month from its typical price of $4.99 USD per month.

Promotional poster for the anniversary (Image via Shueisha)

Both the interviews and the limited-time discount will be available on the MANGA Plus app and website between February 16th (JST) and March 31st (JST). The platform is available worldwide except for Japan, China and Korea. It’s currently unclear how readers in these regions will be able to access the interviews as of this article’s writing. Yuta Momiyama, the Deputy Editor in Chief of the JUMP+ editorial department, was quoted as saying the following:

“We are incredibly grateful to our community for their continuous support over the past five years… These anniversary specials are our way of giving back to the dedicated readers who have made MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA a hub for manga enthusiasts worldwide.”

The platform was first launched by Shueisha on January 28, 2019, and is operated directly by Shueisha’s editorial department in Japan to directly support its creators. The platform has been instrumental in making the most popular manga series of today widely and internationally available, especially so in North American regions. The platform is credited for sparking something of a renaissance for Western interest in manga due to its accessibility.

