The Boy and the Heron becomes 3rd highest-earning anime film in North America

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 saw the Box Office Mojo website estimate that Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron anime film has become the third highest-earning in North America. The website estimates the total United States earnings of the film at roughly $44.24 million USD, which is enough to surpass Pokémon the Movie 2000’s $43.8 million USD.

While it’s possible for The Boy and the Heron to ascend into second place, taking the top spot seems wholly unlikely at the time of this article’s writing. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is in second with $49.5 million USD, and Pokémon: The First Movie sits in the first place spot with a comfortable lead at $85.7 million USD.

The exciting news for The Boy and the Heron, which is allegedly Miyazaki’s last film, comes in the midst of a remarkable awards season for the film thus far. Its most notable victory in the season so far is its victory in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards earlier in January 2024.

The Boy and the Heron continues to solidify success as award victories and nominations pour in

The Boy and the Heron ranked at #17 in the United States box office last weekend with an estimated earning of $660,932 USD. The film originally premiered on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, making this continued success roughly seven weeks later fairly respectable. The film is trailing behind Godzilla Minus One, which ranked at #9 in the box office last weekend with an estimated earning of $2.6 million USD.

Both films are nominated for the 96th Academy Awards, with the former nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The latter’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima received a nomination for Best Visual Effects. The awards ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024.

In addition to its aforementioned historic Golden Globes victory, Miyazaki’s film also received the Best Animated Film from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ EDA Awards.

The 78th Mainichi Film Awards announced that the film will receive the Noburou Oofuji Award, honoring animated works which offer new forms of creative expression. The film has also received nominations from the Annie Awards and the British Academy Film Awards.

The Boy and the Heron ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the United States box office, earning over $12.8 million USD in its first three days. The film is said to be the “first original anime production” to top the United States box office. In other words, it’s the first anime production not based on a previously established franchise to top the box office.

