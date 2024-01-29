New My Hero Academia film reveals title, release date, and more in new PV

Monday, January 29, 2024 saw the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the fourth My Hero Academia film for the anime franchise release a new promotional video. Within the trailer, the film’s premiere date, key visual, and title are revealed, with the film officially being entitled My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

The trailer for the new My Hero Academia film is roughly 60-seconds long, and begins with the scenes of All Might’s victory over All For One at Kamino earlier in the series. His iconic “you’re next” line is then shown, with an individual watching from home seemingly taking All Might’s words as a message to him directly.

The film is set to open in Japanese theaters in early August 2024, and has shared its key staff for the film. Likewise, it was also revealed that original series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi will be heavily involved in the film, serving as both its general supervisor and original character designer.

New My Hero Academia film You’re Next set to open in Japan on Friday, August 2, 2024

The latest

Expand Tweet

One key aspect of the new My Hero Academia film which was not revealed in this latest batch of information is its cast. While it’s expected that the voice actors from the mainline television anime series will reprise their respective roles, this also leaves the identity of the film’s villain and their voice actor a mystery. However, it’s expected that this information will be revealed in the coming weeks and months ahead of the film’s premiere.

The key visual for the film features protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and his friends Katsuki Bakugo, Tenya Iida, Shoto Todoroki, and Ochaco Uraraka all fighting what appears to be All Might. However, this is more likely than not the film’s villain, especially since he’s teased as copying All Might’s appearance right down to his trademark hairstyle in the trailer’s final moments.

Tensai Okamura is directing the film at BONES studios. Scriptwriter Yosuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi will return from the mainline television anime series and previous films. Horikoshi serves as the general supervisor and original character designer for the film.

Expand Tweet

You’re Next is said to have an original story which will take place around the same time as where the television anime currently is set, with the collapse of hero society. The film will see a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former “Symbol of Peace” suddenly appear in this society which has collapsed due to war.

The new My Hero Academia film will be the fourth in the franchise, and is preceded by August 2021’s World Heroes’ Mission. This was in turn preceded by Heroes Rising in December 2019, which was preceded by the first film Two Heroes in July 2018.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.