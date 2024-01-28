My Hero Academia chapter 413: Deku shockingly chooses between keeping OFA or saving Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 413 was officially released earlier this weekend via official Shueisha platforms, bringing with it the exciting continuation of what is allegedly the manga’s final arc. More specifically, the latest entry in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series saw Kudo’s plan of victory by giving Tomura Shigaraki One For All fully explained.

While fans were skeptical on what Kudo’s plan would be and how viable it was heading into My Hero Academia chapter 413, it does in fact seem to be a reasonable plan. This credibility is wholly given via an appearance from fan-favorite character Star and Stripe, who helps the former users of One For All realize a crack in Shigaraki’s psyche which could lead to victory.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 confirms that Deku does have the opportunity to save Shigaraki after all

My Hero Academia chapter 413: A message from the dead

My Hero Academia chapter 413 began with a brief flashback to the scenes of the last issue which focused on All Might’s Vestige. Based on this flashback, it seems that All Might was being sent a post-mortem message from his original protege Star and Stripe, showcasing her and her Quirk’s final moments within All For One’s Vestige world.

In these final moments, she noticed a crying Tenko Shimura at the center of the ball of rage which had become Tomura Shigaraki by that point. In what seems to be a more recent flashback, Star and Stripe’s Vestige (now fully healed) calls out to All Might, pointing out the crack in Shigaraki’s psyche which his Tenko Shimura personality is behind.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 then returns to reality, where All Might was shown to have passed out. Upon awakening to the calls of Edgeshot, All Might learns that comms have gone out, but it’s clear that Izuku “Deku” Midoriya is still fighting Tomura Shigaraki. All Might questions if what he saw was a dream, but he instead deduces it’s a vision he received via his One For All Vestige, as had happened in the past.

All Might questions how this can be with Deku so far away, eventually attributing it to the power and will of the previous One For All Users flowing through him. However, he also says the power is getting frayed as a result, suggesting that One For All is growing weaker in this fight against Shigaraki and All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 then shifts to Shigaraki versus Deku, where the former questions why they just thought of Star and Stripe. He remembers Star’s last works about her will of heroism being inherited by someone who stands up to save others, commenting on how there’s still embers of her left after her death while looking at Deku.

Deku, meanwhile, is shown to have been knocked to the ground thanks to Shigaraki’s last attack, taking the time to rest and ask Kudo what he means by letting go of One For All. The second then explains that within Shigaraki and the lump of rage, frustration, and memories he has, there is a crack which All Might found and was created by Star and Stripe.

My Hero Academia chapter 413: A direct strike set up

My Hero Academia chapter 413 sees Deku question what that has to do with getting rid of One For All. Kudo explains that Shigaraki has become too strong since absorbing All For One’s consciousness, even saying that Deku is no match for him as he is now. Likewise, his plan is to attack from the inside by giving him One For All, allowing the Vestiges to go after the crack and attack his mind directly.

En then points out that if they transfer, Shigaraki will start using their Quirks. Kudo responds by saying he should broaden his understanding of “transfer,” likening what he’s suggesting to how Bakugo angrily and forcefully hands Deku things he needs. Kudo suggests that by applying the same logic and force to the transference of One For All, they can damage Shigaraki’s consciousness.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 sees Kudo volunteer to go first, pointing out that it’s possible for one Quirk and Vestige at a time to be transferred. He adds that by nature of their Quirk factors being absorbed into One For All, they’re uniquely strong. Thus, if Deku uses the right amount of forced, Kudo will be shattered to pieces, damaging Shigaraki and making him unable to use Gearshift.

En volunteers to go first since his Smokescreen is the least useful, but Kudo points out that even if the plan goes wrong, Shigaraki will injure and immobilize himself due to Gearshift. In turn, Deku’s exhaustion and the recoil he’s suffering from will also stop by eliminating Gearshift from One For All’s repertoire.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 sees Bruce emphasize that he’s always followed Kudo, but calls this approach too risky. Kudo responds by reaffirming that this strategy is a bet, also pointing out that when they lived, there wasn’t time to feel or do anything other than fight. Kudo adds that he has been inspired to believe in Deku, and believes that Shigaraki does still have a heart as Deku claims.

Nana Shimura then chimes in, telling Deku that she knows he’s not conflicted due to being power-hungry or scared of death, but because One For All is a treasure he received from All Might, his favorite hero. Shigaraki then charges at Deku, while Kudo tells Daigoro Banjo to stay by Deku’s side no matter what, since Black Whip is his lifeline. He also says goodbye to Yoichi Shigaraki, who in turn calls Kudo his hero.

My Hero Academia chapter 413 then sees Kudo ask Deku what he wants to do, prompting the young hero to respond that he’ll do it. As he says this, Black Whip roars to life, taking Shigaraki’s right arm as it wraps itself around Deku and supports him. The chapter ends with Shigaraki commenting on how he’d never guess Deku was a hero by looking at him, as a glint in his left hand sparks in preparation for Kudo’s plan.

My Hero Academia chapter 413: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 413 is a very exciting and memorable installment for the series, offering a full-circle like moment for Deku’s journey as a hero throughout the story. The significance of this moment is also furthered by the fact that, in the end, Deku was given the choice of what to do, and he still chose to give up One For All as Kudo’s plan suggested.

The issue also does a great job of reaffirming that even in the process of giving up his Quirk, Deku can still be a hero by saving Shigaraki as a result of his sacrifice. Although it’s surely not how Deku wanted to become the greatest hero ever, it’s clear that this is the route he’ll take to earn that title for himself.

