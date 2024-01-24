My Hero Academia season 7 leaked character visuals show Deku, Bakugo, and others in all their glory

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Weekly Shonen Jump #9 disclosed the new character visuals for My Hero Academia season 7. The new visuals revealed the character designs for Deku, Ochaco, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Iida that are set to be featured in the anime's upcoming season.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga is planned to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. As part of its celebration, the series is set to release four recap episodes, its new season, and a movie all during the Spring and Summer 2024 anime seasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia season 7 reveals character visuals through WSJ magazine

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, My Hero Academia manga leaker on X @DabisPoleDance leaked out new character visuals for My Hero Academia season 7. The new visuals were released as part of an update for the upcoming season. The same was released in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine #9.

The new character visual illustration features Izuku Midoriya, Ochao Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki. and Tenya Iida. They showcase the new character designs that are set to be featured in the upcoming season.

Additionally, the leak also revealed that the production for season 7 is progressing smoothly. More character visuals will be released later in the year.

My Hero Academia season 7 is set to be released in May 2024.

How fans reacted to the leaked character visuals

Fans reacting to the new character visuals for My Hero Academia (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans loved the new character visuals as they felt that the characters looked crisp and great in the new art style. Upon seeing the leaked visuals, some fans even hoped to learn when they would get teased about the new opening or ending theme song.

Other fans took the opportunity to make fun of Tenya Iida, who hasn't had a big moment in the series for quite a long time. Meanwhile, other fans began wondering about the upcoming anime season, thinking what arcs it may cover and how long it would run for.

Fans reacting to the new character visuals for My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

However, the majority of fans were worried about the animation quality of My Hero Academia season 7 anime. While the leaked visual made the characters look clean and crisp, they did not think that BONES was going to manage to do the same for the anime. Many fans believed that the anime's second cour was set to feature poor-quality animation and had effectively lost hope in the animation studio.