Blue sky is far from the biggest concern in My Hero Academia season 7 (and fans know it too)

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the first trailer for My Hero Academia season 7 was released. While fans were excited about the new anime, after watching the trailer for the same, not everyone was left delighted.

My Hero Academia season 6 faced much criticism due to studio BONES' decision to keep the sky bright blue during a major battle scene. This decision effectively ruined the atmosphere surrounding the battle, making the events way less impactful than in the manga.

So, as evident from the trailer of the seventh season, BONES are choosing not to change their decision. However, there is reason to believe that the blue sky will be the farthest of fans' concerns during My Hero Academia season 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Why My Hero Academia season 7 may have a bigger disappointment than the blue sky

As evidenced by the end of the anime's previous season and the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7, the anime is set to feature a fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki.

Star and Stripe is known as America's No. 1 Hero and the world's strongest woman. With such heavy titles, she was built up as a character that would end up being a force to be reckoned with, even for characters like Tomura Shigaraki, who was close to completing his body as All For One.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 trailer

In addition, her Quirk: New Order was quite overpowered. The quirk allowed her to rule her surroundings by touching the target and calling out their name. With that, she could manipulate and assign new properties to herself and the world around her.

Nevertheless, her appearance in the manga ended up disappointing as she lost the fight against Shigaraki and was only able to delay Shigaraki's body from being 100% complete by one week.

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 trailer

Hence, many fans believed that her arc was a total waste as fans could skip the arc and not miss anything. The only new thing for them to learn would be that Shigaraki's body completion had gotten delayed.

Moreover, fans were confident that the fight wouldn't be long either. The entire Star and Stripe arc only took up six chapters from the manga. Out of that, only five chapters were used for the fight itself. Hence, some fans even feared that if the fight's pacing wasn't taken care of, fans might see both her introduction and end in the very same episode.

Screenshot of fans' opinions about Star and Stripe

Fans were genuinely excited about her quirk, believing it could take down All For One. However, some fans thought that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi may have had to eliminate her for the same reason. If she were to remain in the series, her presence might have ruined the future plotlines.

Overall, manga fans were left to believe that her character was completely wasted. Hence, if manga fans thought her appearance was a waste, there is a decent chance that anime fans might dislike her treatment in My Hero Academia season 7.