Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron makes history at the Golden Globes 2024

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, Hayao Miyazaki's film The Boy and the Heron won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards. This award marks the first win for a non-English animated feature movie at the Golden Globes.

The Boy and the Heron, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is a Japanese animated film produced by Studio Ghibli. The movie's Japanese title references the 1937 novel of the same name that appeared in the movie. However, the film has an altogether original story unrelated to the novel.

The 81st Golden Globes Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The ceremony saw Hayao Miyazaki's final feature film The Boy and the Heron win the Best Motion Picture - Animated award.

The film competed against the likes of Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari), Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Disney's Elemental and Wish movies.

This is the first non-English animated feature movie to win Golden Globes. In addition, the film was also reportedly the first original anime film to top the North American box office after it was released there back in December 2023.

While the filmmakers were not present at the award ceremony in Los Angeles to accept the award, Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki shared his thoughts on Monday:

"This is the first Golden Globe awarded to a Studio Ghibli film, and it is a very special feeling."

In addition to that, Suzuki also addressed the series of tragic earthquakes and accidents that were taking place in Japan. Hence, he was hoping that news about the film's win could bring some smiles across everyone's face in the country.

Additionally, The Boy and the Heron and its composer Joe Hisaishi also received a nomination for Best Original Score - Motion Picture. Unfortunately, they did not win the award. The award was picked up by Ludwig Göransson for his work in Oppenheimer.

The Hayao Miyazaki film had already won the Best Picture, Best Animated Film, and Best Score award at The Florida Film Critics Circle in December, marking the first time an animated film won the Best Picture award at the event.

Following that, the film also received multiple nominations and awards at the London Critics' Circle's 2024 Awards, Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, and the Boston Society of Film Critics.